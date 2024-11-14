qic.blog offers constantly-updated articles covering topics that range from driving to traveling and everyday life

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has announced the launch of its digital blog, the company’s new corporate content and insurance literacy platform designed to promote insurance culture within the community and to foster easy understanding of everyday life in Qatar.

qic.blog offers constantly-updated, informative content in both English and Arabic, including articles covering topics that range from car insurance and licensing, driving in Qatar, trends in tourism and travel to and from Doha, medical insurance and healthcare tips and other topics related to living worry-free in Qatar. The blog will soon feature the “Insurance Dictionary” service, set to be the first online dictionary dedicated to insurance in Qatar, and providing concise and precise explanations of essential and frequently used terms in the world of insurance.

Commenting on the launch of the new platform, Mr. Rashid Al-Buainain, Group Chief Administrative Officer, said: “We are happy to introduce this first-of-its-kind platform in Qatar as an addition to our existing web and mobile channels, in line with QIC’s commitment to help our community members better understand their insurance needs, and thereafter be able to make informed decisions when choosing the insurance products that best respond to their needs, and guarantee the financial protection and peace of mind they all deserve. We look forward to continuing to improve our new content platform with additional features and services, and we are confident that the qic.blog will be a game changer when it comes to strengthening the insurance culture within the community in Qatar.”

To give voice to Qatar-based bloggers and content writers expert in insurance and related fields, qic.blog welcomes contributions from guest authors, and proposals can be addressed to the blog’s editorial team via email at hello@qic.online.

About Qatar Insurance Company

Qatar Insurance Company Q.S.P.C (QIC, QIC Group) is a publicly listed insurer with a consistent performance history of 60 years and a global underwriting footprint. Founded in 1964, QIC was the first domestic insurance company in the State of Qatar. Today, QIC is the market leader and the first digital insurance company in Qatar and a dominant insurer in the GCC and MENA regions. QIC is one of the largest insurance companies in the MENA region in terms of written premium and total assets and is listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization in excess of QAR 7 billion.

Media Contact

Oualid Bakkas

Content & PR Lead – Business Development

oualid.bakkas@qicgroup.com.qa