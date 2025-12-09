Doha, Qatar — Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has announced that its entire Private Banking team, along with members from the Product team, have successfully obtained the International Investments and Securities certification from the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI). This achievement positions QIB among the first banks in Qatar to have a fully certified Private Banking team, further reinforcing its commitment to offering world-class expertise and qualified advisory in international investments and securities.

The certification marks a significant milestone in QIB’s strategy to further elevate wealth advisory standards for high- and ultra-high-net-worth (HNWI/UHNWI) customers. It also underscores the Personal Banking Group’s commitment to strengthening its investment management and advisory capabilities, complementing QIB’s strong deposit franchise and paving the way for new avenues of sustainable growth.

Mr. D. Anand, General Manager, Personal Banking Group at QIB, said: “This success belongs to the team. Our colleagues demonstrated exemplary teamwork, supporting one another throughout a rigorous process to ensure that everyone crossed the finish line together. By building certified in-house wealth advisory and investment product management capabilities, the Personal Banking Group is now better positioned to serve our customers with greater depth, responsiveness, and insight.”

This qualification provides assurance to HNWI and VHNWI customers that their portfolios are managed with discipline and in alignment with the highest global standards. QIB has proactively developed its Wealth Advisory and Investment Product Management capabilities to support the Bank’s growth agenda across investment products, while maintaining a customer-first approach.

Reaffirming its commitment to a prudent and Shari’a-compliant wealth proposition, QIB continues to safeguard customers’ interests, strengthen governance, and drive sustainable growth. Building on its culture of collaboration and continuous learning, the Bank will keep investing in certified human expertise and digital innovation to deliver superior client experiences and create long-term value for customers, shareholders and the wider community, in line with QIB’s business strategy, corporate governance and sustainability principles.

