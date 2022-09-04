Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has announced the opening of its latest branch at Place Vendôme, Qatar’s newest luxurious shopping mall.

With the opening of its new branch, QIB has expanded its footprint in Qatar bringing together relationship banking and technology through a hybrid banking experience for its customers.

Located in the recently opened luxurious mall in Lusail, QIB Place Vendôme Branch is best reached through Gate 2, on the first floor, and it operates throughout the week, from Saturday to Thursday from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm, from 3:30 pm to 9:00 pm, and from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Friday.

Notwithstanding the increase in online and digital banking services, there is still demand for in-person banking as customers continue to value the human interaction for specific banking needs. QIB leverages digital technology to complement and enhance the branch experience by merging the offline and online, offering a blended experience for better onboarding and servicing for its customers. QIB customers can apply for Instant Finance and Instant Credit from the branch and complete the journey on the Mobile App, while new customers, can open an account through the digital onboarding service available on the App and complete the process in QIB branches. The self-service area of QIB’s Place Vendôme Branch is accessible 24/7 and is equipped with state of the art ATMs for Cash withdrawal, Cash deposit and Cheque deposits.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “We are pleased to announce the opening of our newest and modern branch featuring the latest technology and innovative design to take our relationship with our customers to new levels with innovative digital services offering an improved customer experience. We strive to offer our customers exceptional banking services, while expanding our reach in the local market and supporting the economic development of Qatar. We have been investing in innovative technology as part of our digital transformation strategy as digital innovation remains our main drive in designing customer-centric banking products and services”.

“We strongly believe in the value of humanizing the banking experience of our customers to improve customer satisfaction and strengthen customer relationships. We offer all segments of our customers a blend of human and digital experiences to meet their needs as branches are still important to some of them for staying connected to their bank and interact with their relationship managers”, concluded Mr. D. Anand.

