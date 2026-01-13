Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has announced the launch of the Life Continuity Takaful Plan from Damaan Islamic Insurance Company (Beema), reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to supporting customers with comprehensive protection solutions that safeguard their families’ financial wellbeing.

The life takaful continuity takaful is a Term takaful solution designed to offer financial security to customers’ family in the event of unforeseen circumstances. It helps maintain the family’s lifestyle and supports them during challenging times.

Designed to provide financial security, peace of mind, and long-term income continuity, for individuals aged 18 to 64, the Life Continuity Takaful offers coverage of QAR 1,000,000 in the event of death or permanent total disability, God forbid. The Takaful ensures that beneficiaries receive immediate support when it matters most, through a combination of lump sum amount paid within 15 days from the submission of all required claim documents to Beema and monthly payments helping families maintain their standard of living and manage ongoing financial obligations over an extended period.

The Life Continuity Takaful can be availed instantly through the QIB Mobile App through a fast and easy journey that explains the benefits of the plan, the coverage amount, asking the customer to enter the beneficiary details and agree on the terms of payments. Once submitted, the policy is issued instantly.

The plan also extends additional benefits that ease the financial burden during difficult circumstances. These include medical expense coverage up to QAR 10,000 resulting from accidental injuries, reducing the financial strain on the insured or their family. In addition to a coverage of up to QAR 10,000 for the repatriation of mortal remains, offering essential support for families in moments of loss.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “Supporting our customers through every stage of life is a core part of QIB’s mission. The Life Continuity Takaful offers families long-term financial stability through a lump sum amount and a steady monthly income, ensuring that their needs are secured during challenging times. By providing access to essential protection solutions such as this plan from Beema, we continue to empower individuals and families across Qatar with security, financial stability, and peace of mind.”

Issued and fully underwritten by Damaan Islamic Insurance Company (Beema), the Life Continuity Takaful is distributed exclusively by QIB, allowing customers to conveniently access the product through the QIB Mobile App instantly.

For more details, please visit: www.qib.com.qa/en-LCT