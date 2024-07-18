Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has announced the launch of its enhanced digital onboarding process, setting a new standard for seamless banking experiences. With the introduction of full digital account opening through the QIB Mobile App, Qatari citizens and residents can now start their banking relationship instantly and securely, eliminating the need to visit the branch – a new milestone in QIB’s commitment to digital transformation and customer-centric innovation.

Customers can instantly open a Misk Account, which offers exciting cash prizes, or choose a different type of account, including a Savings Account, a Current Account for everyday transactions, and salary transfers.

Through a streamlined interface on the QIB Mobile App, customers can efficiently submit required documentation and enter a one-time password (OTP), sent to their mobile number, facilitating a seamless progression through the process. Once the data and identity verification are complete, customers receive a digital debit card that can be activated and used immediately through the app, with the added benefit of rapid delivery of the physical card.

QIB's advanced digital account onboarding service offers customers the convenience of initiating the entire account opening process directly from their smartphones, eliminating the lengthy paperwork and in-person visits.

QIB ensures the security and privacy of its customers during the digital onboarding process by using advanced technology and robust encryption protocols to protect customer information from unauthorized access and breaches. Its digital identification technology for document scanning and selfies meets high security and compliance standards, ensuring reliable identity verification. Real-time verification processes help detect and prevent fraudulent activities, allowing only legitimate accounts to be created. These comprehensive security measures provide customers with a smooth, secure, and confident onboarding experience, enabling them to access banking services anytime, anywhere.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: "The launch of the updated digital onboarding reaffirms our dedication to enhancing customer journeys and achieving simplicity and seamlessness in our operations. With increasing expectations for digital banking, we prioritize delivering innovative solutions that exceed customer demands.”

“Banking preferences continue to evolve, and we lead in digital innovation, ensuring frictionless experiences for both existing and new customers. Outstanding service and digitally driven products enable QIB to reshape the banking landscape, ensuring unparalleled customer satisfaction,” added Mr. D. Anand.

The QIB Mobile App goes beyond traditional banking functionalities, serving as a comprehensive financial hub tailored to meet customers' evolving needs. From opening new accounts to getting personal financing and Credit Cards, the App delivers unparalleled control and convenience, enabling users to manage their finances anytime, anywhere.

QIB remains committed to elevating the digital banking landscape with unique offerings, including easy trading with The Group Securities Companies, instant Takaful plans with Damaan Islamic Insurance Company (BEEMA), carbon footprint monitoring with the Carbon Emission Tracker feature, as well as the Absher Rewards Program.

For new customers wishing to open an account with QIB, the process has been made remarkably straightforward with the QIB Mobile App, available on the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery.

For more information, visit www.qib.com.qa