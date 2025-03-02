Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has launched its yearly Ramadan Auto Finance Offer through the QIB Auto Marketplace on its Mobile App, providing customers with exclusive rates and unmatched benefits. As car dealerships introduce special promotions during the Holy Month, QIB is offering an enhanced experience to its customers through tailored financing solutions for both regular and electric vehicles.

Running until March 31, 2025, this limited-time offer allows eligible customers to access competitive profit rates from QIB’s partner auto dealers exclusively through the QIB Auto Marketplace. The promotion features reduced rates starting from 4.99% for regular cars and 4.89% for electric vehicles, with flat rates as low as 2.63% and 2.58%, respectively.

In addition to the attractive rates, customers who avail QIB Auto Finance during the offer period will enjoy a range of exclusive benefits, including a grace period of up to six months for Qatari customers and three months for expats, a free Revolve Credit Card for the first year, a complimentary MyBook subscription through QIB Mobile App, and competitive comprehensive Takaful rates at 1.7%.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “Ramadan is a time of reflection and generosity, and for many, it is also an opportunity to make plans, such as purchasing a new car. At QIB, we understand the importance of these moments and we are committed to achieving a positive social and environmental impact throughout the year and especially during the month of giving. We are pleased to launch our exclusive Auto Finance offer on QIB Auto Marketplace and to introduce an even lower profit rate offer for the electric cars as part of our continuous efforts to integrate sustainability and encourage eco-friendly practices.

QIB’s Auto Marketplace continues to offer a unique and convenient way for customers to browse, select, and finance their vehicles from some of the most renowned dealerships in Qatar. By leveraging the bank’s advanced digital banking ecosystem, customers can enjoy a smooth, paperless financing journey, reinforcing QIB’s commitment to enhancing the customer experience through digital innovation.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-automarketplace.