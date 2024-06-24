Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has launched the extension of the Easy Payment Plan (EPP) feature for Debit cardholders, now available on the award-winning QIB Mobile App. The Easy Payment Plan is alreay available for Credit Cardholders and now extended to all eligible Debit Cardholders as a new feature, which makes QIB the first bank to offer EPP on both, Credit & Debit Cards.

With this new feature, QIB debit cardholders can convert their transactions into easy installments, providing greater flexibility and convenience in managing their finances. The EPP feature enables transactions exceeding QAR 5,000 to be transformed into convenient installments, offering attractive rates and equal monthly installements spanning from 6 to 24 months. This will help customers to do more large transactions on Debit Cards and manage their finances with ease of mind.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager - Personal Banking Group, said: “We are pleased to introduce the Easy Payment Plan feature to our Debit cardholders, in line with our commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet their evolving needs. With this expansion, we empower our customers with greater financial flexibility, allowing them to enjoy the convenience of managing their expenses through installment payments and putting them in control of their finances.”

QIB also offers this convenient payment solution to its Credit cardholders. With the EPP feature For Credit cardholders, eligible transactions exceeding QAR 5,000 can be converted into easy installments with attractive rates and flexible repayment periods, ranging from 6 to 24 months.

By extending the EPP feature to both Debit and Credit cardholders, QIB elevates the banking experience and support its customers with an innovative and instant financial solution to enable them to get what they need today and pay by instalments. This inclusive approach ensures that individuals across all card types can benefit from the ease and simplicity of the EPP feature, aligning with QIB's commitment to delivering comprehensive and accessible banking solutions to its diverse clientele.

Available on the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery, customers can download the QIB Mobile App and easily self-register using their active ATM/Debit Card number and PIN. The apps offer customers the ability to have full control of their accounts, cards, and transactions, enabling them to fulfill all their banking requirements remotely.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-epp.