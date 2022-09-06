Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, announced the launch of six new features to its acclaimed Mobile App as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance and simplify the customers’ digital banking experience, in line with its digital transformation strategy.

QIB recently launched the Instant School Fee Payment feature, allowing customers to instantly settle their children’s school tuition to pre-registered schools with QIB. Available exclusively for QIB Personal Banking customers, the new feature is part of the Bank’s ongoing efforts to provide customers with a more personalized service through the QIB Mobile App

Additionally, the Bank has introduced the Card Transaction Dispute feature, which allows customers to dispute debit or credit card transactions specifying the reason for the dispute through the Mobile App without the need to visit a branch or talk a bank representative.

To further enhance its customer-centric services, QIB introduced the Easy Cheque Clearing (Positive Pay) feature. This service will ensure the clearing of cheques customers have issued to their beneficiaries in a fast and secure manner. To avail the service, customers need to provide the basic details of the cheque, such as its number, date, and amount. Customers can add multiple cheques at the same time and view the cheques they have already registered for Easy Cheque Clearing. When the beneficiary (recipient of the cheque) submits the cheque for clearing, the details are validated against the details of the filled cheque, hence acting as an additional layer of security to fast track the process.

The Bank also introduced the Activation of Dormant Account feature, which allows customers who have dormant accounts with QIB to reactivate their account through the Mobile App without the need to visit a branch or call the call center. Furthermore, customers can also now link or delink their Debit Cards to/from their current, saving or Misk accounts, giving them more control when having multiple accounts with QIB.

Putting customers at the heart of its digital transformation strategy, QIB introduced another new feature, the Instant Credit Card Against Fixed Deposit. The new feature allows Deposit holders (Fixed Deposits or Certificate of Deposits) to get a Credit Card against blocking the credit limit from their deposit, instantly through the App.

Commenting on the launch of these new features, D. Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “We have been continuously introducing new and innovative features that are changing the way our customers experience the Mobile App allowing them to have more control on their financial needs and making their online banking experience more personal and secure.”

“As customers are moving to digital channels faster than ever, we will continue our efforts to expand the range of our services to cater to a broader segment and to keep meeting our customers’ needs,” he added.

To download the App, customers can visit the Apple Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei Gallery and search for QIB Mobile App. Customers can easily self-register using their debit card details.

