Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has introduced Google Pay to Debit, Credit and Prepaid Cardholders to start using their Android and WearOS devices to tap and pay on the go.

Google Pay is a digital wallet and payment platform from Google that enables customers to pay for transactions with their QIB cards using their Android and WearOS devices in-stores and online, where contactless payments are accepted. Cardholders will be able to store credit, debit or prepaid cards on Google Wallet app in order to start using Google Pay.

With Google Pay, customers with Android and WearOS devices that enable NFC payment, known as mobile contactless payment, can make safe, fast, and convenient purchases with multiple layers of security in-stores and online.

To set up Google Pay, customers need to update their device software, download the Google Wallet app from the Google Play Store and enter their card details manually or by scanning the card, then enter a one-time password (OTP) and start using the feature by simply unlocking their phones. Additionally, customers can set up Google Pay on their watches by setting a screen lock and following the instructions on the phone to add their credit or debit cards and the card will be shown on the watch.

Commenting on the introduction of Google Pay, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “With the rising demand for contactless transactions, and customers’ preference to use simple and secure payment solutions, we are pleased to collaborate with Google to offer our customers a seamless digital payment experience. We are committed to bringing innovative services to customers to simplify their daily lives especially for those who prefer the convenience of paying using their smartphones and watches. This is an important addition to our services to build on our efforts to shift towards a cashless society, and we look forward to bringing a lot more to customers for a seamless and convenient banking experience with QIB.”

Google Wallet is available on Google Play store for all Android and WearOS devices running Android 5.2 or later.

-Ends-

Visit www.qib.com.qa/en-GooglePay for further information.