Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has further increased its efforts to combat the rising threat of cybercrime with the launch of an extensive awareness initiative to educate customers on the importance of cybersecurity and safeguard their personal and banking information on the occasion of cybersecurity awareness month.

QIB has extensively educated its customers about the importance of cybersecurity through many awareness activities and continuous communication to provide them with updated information about new cyberthreats and electronic fraud operations and guide them on adopting a safe approach to protect their data and banking operations, in addition to practical advices to prevent increasing fraud attempts.

QIB’s awareness activities have included educating customers on safe practices to protect their personal and financial data. The bank has highlighted common security risks, such as sharing One-Time Passwords (OTP), disclosing card information, using weak passwords, downloading harmful attachments from untrusted sources, and entering personal details on unverified websites. Customers have also been warned about fraudulent schemes often used by scammers, including phone calls from individuals pretending to be government or bank officials, suspicious text messages with deceptive links, phishing emails from fake delivery companies requesting payments, and misleading social media ads from fake investment firms promising unrealistic returns.

Mr. Rakesh Sanghvi, Chief Risk Officer said: "At QIB, the safety of our customers is our top priority. This enhanced awareness initiative is a crucial step in empowering our customers to protect themselves against cyber threats. By providing them with the necessary knowledge and tools, we are committed to ensuring a secure banking experience for all."

Alongside these awareness efforts, QIB is continuously introducing advanced security features to enhance customer’s protection. One such feature is multi-factor authentication through One-Time Passwords (OTP), which adds an extra layer of security to online transactions by sending a unique code via SMS to verify the customer’s identity. Additionally, QIB offers the Secure Key service, which allows for authentication exclusively through the user’s primary device, further strengthening the security of digital banking activities. In addition, the bank encourages its customers to use a single primary device for all their banking needs, minimizing the risks associated with shared devices and ensuring stronger data protection.

To give customers greater control over their accounts, QIB’s mobile app includes a feature allowing users to instantly activate or deactivate their banking cards. This tool is particularly useful in cases where cards are lost or compromised, as it helps prevent unauthorized transactions. Customers can also manage specific functions of their cards, such as activating / deactivating online purchases or ATM withdrawals, directly through the app. Furthermore, through the QIB mobile app, customers can now swiftly report any suspicious activity on their debit or credit cards, allowing for prompt action to prevent fraud.

To further safeguard its customers’ online transactions, QIB has implemented security measures to block access to its mobile banking app from devices using VPN connections or those compromised by malware.

As an additional security measure, the bank disables the mobile banking app if any remote control application is activated on the user's phone. This prevents hackers from exploiting remote control apps to access banking accounts. The bank applies also a cooling period before activating any new beneficiary to perform transfer, enabling customers to verify the added beneficiary before making any transfer.

In line with its ongoing commitment to data protection, QIB recently obtained the prestigious PCI-DSS 4.0 certification, a globally recognized standard in cybersecurity and card data protection. This achievement underscores the bank’s dedication to ensuring the safety and confidentiality of its customers' information.