Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, is pleased to announce that the bank has awarded over 600 winners in the ongoing 8th edition of the Misk Account. With this Misk edition, QIB continues to promote beneficial financial practices and encourage consistent savings habits among its customers.

The 8th edition of QIB’s Misk Account features the largest prize pool in Qatar with a total of QAR 17.4 Million. This edition is rewarding 858 customers with exciting prizes, offering more opportunities to win than ever before. The number of grand prize winners of QAR 1 Million has increased from 4 to 6, with the millionaire’s draw now scheduled every two months. Additionally, the number of monthly winners of the QAR 50,000 prize has risen from 4 to 6, while 15 customers will continue to win QAR 10,000 each on a weekly basis.

Since the launch of the 8th edition of the Misk Account, QIB has celebrated the success of numerous account holders. A total of 570 weekly winners have been awarded prizes worth QAR 5.7 Million, while 48 monthly winners have received prizes worth QAR 2.4 Million. Moreover, 4 customers have been announced as new millionaires by receiving the grand prize of QAR 1 million each. These accomplishments have brought the total number of winners announced to 622. The excitement is building as the next millionaires announcement approaches respectively in September and November.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “We are happy to see the continued success of the Misk Account in promoting a savings mindset while giving back to our valued customers. Rewarding more than 600 customers so far is a testament to the impact of the program, and we are committed to present the largest prize pool in Qatar.”

To qualify for the draw of the QAR 1 Million Grand Prize, customers are required to open a Misk Account at least three months before the draw date and maintain a minimum monthly balance of QAR 10,000. For every additional QAR 10,000 saved, customers earn an extra chance to win.

Existing and new QIB customers can open a Misk Account easily through the QIB Mobile App. Customers will receive a free debit card, become eligible to request a free, for the first-year, credit card against their Misk Account balance, receive profits on their savings, and have the chance to frequently win cash prizes.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-miskaccount.