Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has announced the expansion of its innovative services on the award-winning QIB Mobile App, integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to further enhance customer banking experiences. These new AI-powered features provide greater convenience, personalization, and control for customers, along with expanded mobile wallet transfer capabilities.

The QIB Mobile App now supports Mobile Wallet transfers to new destinations which are the Philippines and Nepal. These additions follow the successful integration of Mobile Wallet transfers to Egypt and UPI to India, allowing QIB customers to send money instantly and securely to the registered Mobile Wallets using local mobile numbers. The update provides a real-time, secure method for transferring funds, further enhancing QIB’s money transfer services and offering a valuable amenity to expatriates looking to support their families back home.

Further enhancing the digital services, QIB has introduced the Digitally Stamped Account Statement and Account Certificate feature. Customers can now digitally access and download these official documents whenever needed, without visiting a branch.

In addition, the bank has introduced new AI-powered features on the QIB Mobile App that analyses customer behaviour and financial patterns to provide personalised product recommendations. Whether completing a transaction or browsing the app, customers receive timely, relevant suggestions tailored to their financial needs. These recommendations can be acted upon instantly through an automated process, ensuring a seamless and non-intrusive experience.

QIB Mobile App uses AI to segment customers based on an analysis of their debit and credit card transactions to identify their preferences. This segmentation allows for more personalized communication and targeted offers, enriching the customer experience.

QIB has also leveraged advanced AI technologies to setup more efficient Credit Risk Models that are powered by machine learning algorithms, allowing the bank to pre-approve customers for the award-winning One Click finance and instant credit card offerings. By automating this process, QIB ensures faster approvals while managing risk exposure efficiently.

These new features is part of QIB’s modernization strategy, which also includes using Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology for digital onboarding. OCR transforms physical documents, such as passports and QIDs, into machine-readable text, speeding up the Know Your Customer (KYC) process while maintaining high levels of accuracy and security

Commenting on these new AI-powered features, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “At QIB, we continue to benefit from the power of AI to provide our customers with a more personalized, efficient and secure banking experience. From product recommendations to faster finance approvals, AI plays a central role in our digital strategy. These enhancements reflect our ongoing commitment to offering a seamless digital experience that empowers our customers with control over their financial needs, anytime and anywhere.”

With over 280 features and a refined user experience, the QIB Mobile App has become the preferred banking channel for most customers, offering a comprehensive and user-friendly platform for all their banking needs. The App offers customers the ability to have full control of their accounts, cards, and transactions and to fulfil all their banking requirements remotely. In addition, QIB customers can open a new account, apply for personal financing, a Credit Card, or open additional accounts instantly via the QIB Mobile App.

Available on the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery, customers can download the QIB Mobile App and easily self-register using their active ATM/Debit Card number and PIN.

