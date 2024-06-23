Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, announced the addition of Nepal to its Direct Remit Service on the Mobile App and Lite App. This strategic move signifies QIB's dedication to elevating and expanding its suite of money transfer options, designed to meet the evolving needs of its diversified customers, as part of its efforts in fostering financial inclusion in Qatar and in line with QCB’s third financial sector strategic plan.

Following the successful launch of the Direct Remit service in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Jordan, the Philippines, Egypt, and the UK, QIB forges strategic alliance with Nabil Bank to include Nepal in the Direct Remit service. This collaborative effort amplifies the reach of QIB's Direct Remit network to encompass eight nations and sets the stage for expansive growth into new territories on the horizon.

Empowering customers with seamless and instantaneous account-to-account transfers, QIB's Mobile App and the newly introduced QIB Lite App serve as the channels for real-time transactions, offering competitive exchange rates and unparalleled convenience round the clock.

With a user-friendly interface, customers can effortlessly add beneficiaries, select destinations, and execute transfers with utmost efficiency. Transactions are processed promptly, with funds reaching the beneficiary bank within minutes. This service operates 24/7, accessible from anywhere, ensuring unparalleled accessibility and ease of use. Customers can monitor their transactions in real-time and receive instant SMS updates regarding transaction status.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “As we persistently strive to enhance our Direct Remit offerings through our Mobile Apps, we are pleased to expand our services to Nepal. This expansion is a testament to our dedication to providing a banking experience that is seamless, secure, and efficient, tailored to the diverse needs of our customers. Offering our customers an additional avenue for sending money to Nepal, conveniently and competitively, underscores our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, further solidifying our position as frontrunners in the realm of digital banking.”

Available on the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery, customers can download the QIB Mobile App and the Lite App and easily self-register using their active ATM/Debit Card number and PIN. The apps offer customers the ability to have full control of their accounts, cards, and transactions, enabling them to fulfill all their banking requirements remotely.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-directremit.