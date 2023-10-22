Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) and Al Rayyan Sports Club (SC) have officially entered a three-season sponsorship agreement. As part of this partnership, the jerseys of Al Rayyan Club's first football team will feature QIB's logo for the next three seasons.

This partnership is a result of the immense popularity of the Al Rayyan team, making it the 17th sponsor for the season. The team boasts the largest fan base in Qatar.

At the 'Plan 76' launch ceremony, Al Rayyan Club announced the signing of 15 sponsors and introduced a strategic alliance with the global company 'DHL'.

QIB is the first Islamic bank in Qatar and the second-largest bank in the country. The bank’s services cover various customer segments, meeting all their financial needs, including individuals, large corporations, Small & Medium Enterprises, and government institutions. The Bank is adopting a growth strategy focused on strengthening its position and role as a leading bank in customer service and strong engagement with the local community. QIB’s efforts have been focused on digitizing the banking experience through a customer-centric approach, providing innovative services and features for each customer segment to create a seamless experience in a timely manner.

QIB holds a profound commitment to the community, with a special emphasis on the support of sports, recognizing football as the world's foremost sport in uniting people and instilling positive values. The Bank understands the pivotal role sports play in community building and youth development, thus consistently supports various sporting events and initiatives. This sponsorship underscores QIB's recognition of football's unique power to inspire youth, encourage teamwork, and foster a sense of community spirit.

Commenting on the sponsorship agreement, Mashaal Abdulaziz Al Derham, Assistant General Manager, Head of Corporate Communications & Quality Assurance at QIB, stated: "We are pleased to be the official sponsor of Al Rayyan Sports Club for the upcoming three sporting seasons. We extend our best wishes to the club as they advance to the next level. The Bank reaffirms its strong commitment to social responsibility and its efforts to give back to society by providing continuous support. QIB remains dedicated to partnering with and supporting local sports organizations, events, and clubs as part of our broader mission to support Qatar's sports industry, contribute to its social and economic development, and uphold the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030."

"Furthermore, QIB's sponsorship is an extension of its ongoing efforts to promote a healthy lifestyle among its community members. The bank actively encourages participation in sports as a means to cultivate wellness, resilience, and a balanced way of life. This is especially pertinent in today’s fast-paced world, where health and well-being have taken center stage. Our initiatives aim to inspire individuals to take an active role in their physical health, which, in turn, contributes to positive mental and social well-being," Al Derham concluded.

Eng. Mohammed Al Atwan, General Supervisor of Al Rayyan Sports Club, expressed his delight upon signing a sponsorship agreement with QIB, Qatar’s largest private sector bank. He commended the bank's choice to support Al Rayyan Club and expressed hope for a long-lasting collaboration. He also encouraged other prominent companies in the country to follow the bank’s example in sponsoring sports clubs in Qatar.

He added, "This marks the 17th agreement for Al Rayyan Club this season, a remarkable number, with the club successfully securing sponsorships from 17 companies within a single season. This highlights the club's ability to gain the trust of both national and international firms, along with its extensive fan base. Throughout this season, Al Rayyan Club has emerged as a focal point for numerous national and international companies, and these agreements are a testament to the remarkable efforts undertaken by the Public Relations and Marketing Department at Al Rayyan Club in the preceding stage."

He also stated, “This agreement will significantly contribute to the team's progress in the coming seasons and will benefit both parties."

