More than 500 winners have been announced bringing the total to QAR 7.9 million in cash prizes to date

Doha, Qatar: In the fifth edition of its Misk Account draw, Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has awarded more than 500 winners to date with cash prizes and will announce the third Millionaire this year in August 2022.

QIB’s unique Misk savings account is an innovative savings account program which promotes positive financial habits and encourage customers to save money regularly. The program has the largest prize pool in Qatar with a total of QAR 13 million to be awarded to 808 winners throughout 2022 including 4 Millionaire winners. Every three months, QIB awards one Millionaire, and offers QAR 10,000 to 15 winners every week, in addition to QAR 50,000 to two lucky winners every month.

Since the launch of the fifth edition of the Misk Savings Account draw, 525 weekly winners were awarded with prizes worth QAR 5.2 million and 14 monthly winners with prizes worth QAR 700,000 as well as 2 winners receiving QAR 1 million bringing the total winners announced so far to more than 500 winners. The third Millionaire of this year’s edition will be announced in August.

Mr D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “This year’s edition of Misk Account is not just a savings program but a way to help and empower customers to achieve their financial goals and cultivate a culture that focuses on savings. We look forward to rewarding more customers in the coming months.”

Existing and new QIB customers can open a Misk Account via the QIB Mobile App or at any of the Bank’s branches. Customers will receive a free debit card, become eligible to request a free credit card for the first-year against their Misk Account balance, receive profits on their savings and have the chance to frequently win cash prizes.

To be eligible for the draws, customers must open the account three months prior to the draw and maintain a minimum monthly balance of QAR 10,000. For every additional QAR 10,000 saved, the customer has one additional chance to win.

With more than 140 features on its award-winning Mobile App, QIB facilitates the banking experience for its customers on the app for better user experience. Recently, QIB introduced the Dark Mode feature offering customers an enhanced performance and streamlined navigation. The modern design of the QIB Mobile App makes it easier to navigate the app features offering a seamless banking experience.

-Ends-

For more information, visit www.qib.com.qa.