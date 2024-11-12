Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has announced the new millionaire of the 7th edition of the Misk Account Draw.

The draw was conducted in the presence of official representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, along with QIB officials, where Mr. Abdulla Rashid Al-Obaid was announced the QAR 1 million winner.

Mr. Abdulrahman Rashid Al-Obaid received the Grand Prize on behalf of his brother Mr. Abdulla Rashid Al-Obaid and stated: “We are truly thankful to QIB for this opportunity. The Misk Account has given my brother the chance to experience an effective way of saving money. We are happy to be QIB’s customers and we highly encourage everyone to open a Misk Account and enjoy its rewards”.

QIB will continue to reward its customers during Misk 8th edition. The new edition, running until 17 October 2025, will continue the tradition of acknowledging customers for their savings, while introducing several upgrades and enhancements allowing more customers to benefit from the program.

With a total prize pool worth QAR 17,400,000, Misk 8 will now offer the opportunity to a total of 858 customers to win. The number of the QAR 1 million grand prize winners will become 6 instead of 4 and the millionaire’s draw will be scheduled every 2 months. In addition, the number of monthly winners of the QAR 50,000 prize will increase to 6 instead of 4, while 15 customers will receive QAR 10,000 each on a weekly basis.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, extended his congratulations to the winner, stating: “We congratulate Mr. Abdulla Rashid Al-Obaid, the new Misk millionaire of this edition. The Misk Account Draw continues to be one of QIB’s most successful savings initiatives, designed to encourage customers to develop saving habits while rewarding them with substantial prizes. This year, with our largest prize pool yet, we remain committed to rewarding our customers and supporting them in achieving their financial goals.”

The Misk Account has become one of Qatar’s most popular savings accounts awarding a total of 4,319 customers including 16 millionaires since its 1st edition, and the 8th Misk edition will continue to reflect QIB’s commitment to financial inclusion and innovation.

Existing and new QIB customers can open a Misk Account easily through the QIB Mobile App. Customers will receive a free debit card, become eligible to request a free, for the first-year, credit card against their Misk Account balance, receive profits on their savings, and have the chance to frequently win cash prizes.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-miskaccount