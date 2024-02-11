Account Draw, which commenced in November, underscoring its commitment to encourage saving habits and reward its customers.

Shaikha Saad Al-Kaabi was announced as the first millionaire of this Misk edition. The draw took place in the presence of official representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, along with QIB officials.

The Misk Account Draw, known for its substantial prize pool and remarkable rewards, celebrates the financial success of its customers by awarding four individuals with QAR 1 Million each year. Additionally, 15 customers are selected weekly, each receiving QAR 10,000, while four customers receive a monthly prize of QAR 50,000. With a total of 832 winners sharing a substantial prize pool of QAR 14,2 million, the Misk Account Draw remains the largest cash prize ever awarded in Qatar. QIB has awarded 188 of weekly and monthly winners since the start of the 7th edition in November 2023.

This announcement marks the continuation of QIB's commitment to rewarding its valued customers through the Misk Account Draw. By fostering a culture of savings and financial responsibility, QIB enables individuals to achieve their financial goals while offering opportunities for substantial cash rewards.

Shaikha Saad Al-Kaabi, the new millionaire of this year’s edition said: “I am deeply thankful to QIB for providing me with the chance to become a millionaire. As a long-standing QIB customer, I have found the Misk savings account to be exceptionally unique, offering great features and benefits. This account not only helps me in reaching my dreams and aspirations but also serves as an excellent means to save money.”

Mr. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said, "We are pleased to announce the new Misk Millionaire. At QIB, we are dedicated to supporting and rewarding the financial achievements of our customers, creating meaningful opportunities for our customers to thrive financially. The Misk Account Draw has consistently awarded cash prizes, encouraging our customers to save responsibly with QIB. Last year, Misk has witnessed impressive growth and received positive feedback from our customers. We are committed to keep offering great rewards and opportunities to our valued customers."

Existing and new QIB customers can open a Misk Account easily through the QIB Mobile App. Customers will receive a free debit card, become eligible to request a free, for the first-year, credit card against their Misk Account balance, receive profits on their savings, and have the chance to frequently win cash prizes.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-miskaccount