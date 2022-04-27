Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) extends its greetings to its customers and the Qatari community on the advent of Eid Al-Fitr and announces that five of its mall branches will be operating during Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

Effective from the second day of Eid, QIB will be providing customers with withdrawals and deposits services in the following mall branches: Al Gharafa (Qmall), Doha Festival City, Dar Al Salam Mall, City Center and Mall of Qatar. The selected Branches will be open from Saturday to Thursday from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM for the morning shift, and from 3:30 PM to 9:00 PM for the evening shift, and from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Friday. All branches will resume normal opening hours after the Eid official holiday on Sunday 8th of May.

QIB continues with its efforts to create a seamless digital banking experience for its customers with new features and products on its Mobile Apps and online platforms. The Bank encourages customers to continue using the Bank’s digital banking channels to fulfill their banking needs in a convenient, fast, secure, and easy way.

Retail customers can fulfill most of their banking needs digitally at any time during Eid, via the QIB Mobile App with over 120 features, internet banking platform and ATM.

Corporate customers can fulfill their essential and day-to-day banking needs, such as money transfers and salary payments, managing their accounts, cards, and financings, through the QIB Corporate App and Corporate Internet Banking portal. Both SMEs and large corporations can continue depositing their cheques via the Remote Deposit Cheque service from the comfort of their offices and without any needs to visit a QIB branch, or via QIB’s self-service Cash and Cheque Deposit Machines, available across 40 different locations in Qatar.

-Ends-