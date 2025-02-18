Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, in partnership with Al Meera Consumer Goods Company has launched a new QIB Al Meera co-branded Credit Card, reinforcing QIB’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric banking. The new co-branded Credit Card provides cardholders with exclusive rewards and adds convenience to their everyday shopping.

The QIB Al Meera Credit Card allows customers to earn Meera Rewards points on all purchases, which can be redeemed across Al Meera branches. Cardholders can earn Meera Rewards Points on every transaction, earning 1 Meera Rewards point for every QAR 5 spent locally, 1 Meera Rewards point for every QAR 4 spent internationally, and 1 Meera Rewards point for every QAR 2 spent at Al Meera, whether in-store or online.

As part of the exclusive launch offer valid until May 31, new cardholders who spend QAR 20,000 in the first three months will earn 20,000 Meera Rewards welcome points instead of 10,000 Points. Additional benefits include free delivery on online purchases above QAR 100, an extended three-year validity period for Meera Rewards points and priority checkout counters for QIB Al Meera cardholders.

As a Visa Platinum Credit Card, QIB Al Meera Credit Card enhances the shopping experience with premium lifestyle privileges. Cardholders will enjoy complimentary access to 25 airport lounges worldwide, offers on travel, dining and hotel offers as well as complimentary ‘Buy 1 Get 1’ My Book offers through QIB Mobile App.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “We are pleased to introduce the new QIB Al Meera co-branded credit card. This Credit Card is designed to offer greater flexibility and benefits, allowing customers to earn rewards effortlessly while managing their expenses with ease. By partnering with Al Meera, we are creating a seamless shopping and banking experience that aligns with our customers’ expectations and lifestyle.”

Mr. Saeed Mohammed Al Nabet, Executive Director of Human Resources and Administrative Affairs, at Al Meera, added: “The QIB Al Meera Credit Card is a significant step in our commitment to offering customers added convenience and value. We are confident that this collaboration will transform the shopping experience for our customers.”

Eligible customers can get their cards instantly via the QIB Mobile App. Once approved, cardholders can choose to receive their new Credit Card from the C-Ring Service Center, or have it delivered by Q-Post. The Digital version of the credit card will be instantly available on the QIB Mobile App through which cardholders can immediately use for online transactions and add it to their digital wallet to use at physical outlets.