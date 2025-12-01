Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's BilAraby initiative kicked off its regional activation at the Misk Global Forum, bringing its mission to one of the region's largest youth gatherings. Held in Riyadh from 19-20 November, the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk) Forum aimed to empower and connect youth with innovators, leaders, and entrepreneurs from across the globe.

The BilAraby activation space attracted hundreds of young people, thought leaders, and content creators through immersive activities that combined modern technology with storytelling. Visitors experienced the initiative's journey via informational stations and sessions at the BilAraby Majlis, discussing topics like empowering innovators, turning ideas into social movements, and creating tangible impact.

Hisham Nourin, Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives and Programs at Qatar Foundation, described BilAraby's participation as "a natural extension of the strategic partnership with Misk Foundation and fruitful collaboration that began earlier this year during the inaugural BilAraby Gathering held in Doha."

Nourin emphasized the importance of regional partnerships in fostering constructive dialogue and knowledge exchange, while providing effective communication platforms that help develop youth capabilities and encourage cooperation to drive positive change globally. "Our participation in the Misk Global Forum marks the first stop on BilAraby's regional tour, giving us the opportunity to connect directly with young people and thought leaders, and to discover ambitious young Arab voices capable of creating real, lasting impact in our societies," he said.

Ahmed Bindous, Director of Partnerships Development at Misk, said: "The Mohammed bin Salman Foundation is delighted to welcome Qatar Foundation and the BilAraby initiative to the Misk Global Forum. We share common visions and converging ambitions with Qatar Foundation, and this participation marks the beginning of a broader partnership between Misk and Qatar that will strengthen our joint efforts and deepen their impact.

“We participated in the BilAraby Gathering in Qatar last April, and it was an enriching experience that demonstrated the initiative as an ideal partner for our forum. What Qatar Foundation offers through BilAraby and its focus on enriching Arabic content and increasing its presence among young people provide significant added value that aligns with our goals. We look forward to expanding areas of cooperation to make our work more meaningful and impactful, contributing to our shared objectives of serving and empowering youth, and providing initiatives that help them invest their energy and build their future.”

Noura Al-Dakhil, Senior Director of Partnership Development at Misk, said: "The BilAraby initiative gives young people space to generate ideas for the forum and for BilAraby programs. The initiative is an important strategic partner for the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, and we are delighted with their participation in the forum."

At the BilAraby activation space, visitors were welcomed with a virtual reality tour through Qatar Foundation’s ecosystem and its Education City campus in Doha, illustrating how it is a community built on innovation, sustainability, and learning. They then moved to the ‘Nominate and Subscribe’ station, where they could share their inspiring ideas through brief video recordings, apply to speak at the BilAraby Gathering 2026, or express interest in hosting BilAraby sessions or events in their own spaces or as part of their activities.

Visitors next experienced the ‘Sensory Capsules’, which showcased introductory videos about the BilAraby initiative, using surround sound and visual technology to capture the essence of inspiring Arab experiences. A photo booth was also available for memorable snapshots.

Empowering Innovators at the BilAraby Majlis

The BilAraby Majlis hosted a panel discussion on innovation as a key driver of community development and the challenges faced by Arab innovators. The session discussed the obstacles innovators encounter, including limited resources, regulatory hurdles, and the need for supportive entrepreneurship policies, while highlighting the role of initiatives like BilAraby in nurturing young talent and sharing their inspiring stories.

The panel featured Dr. Ayoub Al-Subihi, founder and vice chairman of Falak for Space Sciences and Research, and Lina Al-Thakeer, a digital researcher who spoke at the inaugural BilAraby Gathering. Souhila Abada, Content Supervisor and Lead Trainer at BilAraby, moderated the discussion.

Dr. Al-Subaihi discussed a forward-looking vision highlighting the importance of serious investment in knowledge and scientific research as the optimal path toward a genuine, sustainable Arab renaissance.

Al-Thakeer shared her inspiring journey in the digital world and the challenges of transforming creative ideas into sustainable, impactful projects. She emphasized the great value of Arab initiatives that incubate young talent.

"We discussed the role of innovation as a true engine of development, and the challenges Arab innovators may face in their journey," Al-Thakeer said. "Given my background as a recipient of the 2024 Maida Mohieddin Nazer Prize for Innovation, I shared the obstacles I overcame during my journey as a game designer at the Innovation Hackathon, the challenges I faced when publishing my first novel, and my enriching experience with BilAraby in 2025."

The BilAraby Majlis also featured two interactive sessions during the forum. The first, ‘What is the BilAraby Initiative?’, explored the initiative's mission, strategic goals, and guiding principles, with Hisham Nourin presenting the session.

The second session, ‘From Idea to Impact’, was presented by Abada. The session explored how to turn ideas into social movements and tangible realities through planning and implementation.

The BilAraby initiative continues to accept speaker nominations, registration requests, and partnership applications for the BilAraby Gathering 2026 at https://bilaraby.qa

About Qatar Foundation – 30 Years of Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation (QF) is a non-profit organization which, for 30 years, has supported the sustainable human, social, and economic development of Qatar through entities, programs, and initiatives focused on education, science and research, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir of Qatar, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, who shared the vision of providing quality education for everyone in Qatar. In the three decades since, this vision has evolved into a globally unique, multidisciplinary ecosystem of knowledge – offering opportunities for lifelong learning, fostering innovation, and empowering people to be socially engaged citizens and drivers of positive change.

This diverse but interconnected ecosystem comprises a world-class education landscape spanning the full spectrum of learning from pre-school to post-doctoral level; research, innovation, and policy centers addressing some of the world’s greatest challenges facing the world; alongside community facilities for people of all ages to seek knowledge, embrace active lifestyles, and expand their horizons within QF’s Education City, spanning 12 square kilometers in Doha, Qatar.

With its efforts concentrated on generating impact in five key areas – progressive education, sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, precision health, and social progress – QF remains committed, as it has been for the past 30 years, to investing in Qatar and its people, and contributing to shaping a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

