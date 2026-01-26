Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation’s BilAraby hosted a panel discussion, ‘Education from the Roots: A Strong Identity, Renewed Learning,’ on Sunday at the Mandarin Oriental, Doha, in Msheireb Downtown, to mark the International Day of Education.

Held as part of a Qatar Foundation (QF) event, the panel was moderated by Habes Howail, Government Partnerships Manager at QF’s CEO Office. The discussion featured Dr. Said Ismail, Professor of Genomics at Hamad Bin Khalifa University – a member of QF – and Engineer Fedaa Al-Deen Yahya, a social media influencer and blogger.

The BilAraby session explored education not only as a process of knowledge transfer, but a means of preserving collective memory, forging mindful connections between past and future, and liberating creativity from confining structures to expand opportunities for innovation.

Discussions highlighted how identity can drive innovation, with language and heritage positioned as living sources of knowledge capable of reshaping our relationship with society and redefining our place in the world.

Commenting on the discussion, Howail said: “Any significant reform in education starts with understanding our identity. In the session, we viewed memory as a tool for renewal rather than nostalgia and emphasized that language is fundamental to education. It shapes our thinking and guides how we engage with the world.”

The panel explored four interconnected themes: collective memory as an educational force where engagement with the past inspires contemporary solutions; identity as dynamic foundation for innovation across diverse fields; language as more than a communication tool, shaping how cultures interpret the world and assign meaning; and conscious education as an approach that balances individual autonomy with collective belonging, positioning schools as interactive environments that promote inclusion without diminishing individuality.

BilAraby’s participation aligned with the objectives of International Day of Education, emphasizing inclusive, high-quality learning, safeguarding the Arabic language, and strengthening societal responsibility for education. The initiative also highlighted the importance of connecting curricula with local context, supporting teacher development, and fostering innovation to ensure education remains responsive to contemporary challenges.

Building on this work, BilAraby is continuing preparations for its second forum, scheduled for April 2026 in Education City, Doha, under the theme ‘With Our Ideas, We Build.’ The BilAraby Forum 2026 is expected to bring together more than 1,000 participants from over 22 countries, featuring keynote sessions, workshops, and interactive activities.

The initiative welcomes institutions and organizations that believe in the transformative power of ideas from the Arab world to join the forum. Further updates can be found at www.BilAraby.qa.

About BilAraby:

BilAraby is an innovative cultural initiative launched by Qatar Foundation in 2024 to amplify ideas and innovation within Arabic-speaking communities.

Building on QF’s longstanding commitment to culture, innovation, and the preservation of the Arabic language, BilAraby fosters an inclusive environment that nurtures passionate minds, encourages collaboration, and inspires innovators and learners to express their vision for a better future in Arabic -- contributing to knowledge creation and social development.

Under the slogan ‘Ideas Have a Voice and an Echo’, the initiative celebrates the creativity and stories of Arabic speakers, highlighting the cultural richness and diversity of the Arab world. The BilAraby initiative also includes a digital platform designed to promote dialogue and knowledge exchange.

The annual BilAraby Gathering is hosted in Doha, as the leading event in a series of regional activities aimed at sharing inspiring ideas. It features panel discussions, workshops, and interactive spaces for partners and speakers.

Open to everyone, BilAraby provides a platform to showcase inspiring ideas and solutions that shape the future of innovation.

For more information, please visit www.bilaraby.qa.

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization focused on education, research and innovation, and community development that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. Across its ecosystem comprising more than 50 entities, QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond through its work across progressive education, sustainability, artificial intelligence, precision healthcare, and social progress.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. This vision has evolved into a globally unique, multidisciplinary ecosystem of knowledge offering opportunities for lifelong learning, fostering innovation, and empowering people to be socially engaged citizens and drivers of positive change.

This diverse and interconnected ecosystem comprises a world-class education landscape spanning the full spectrum of learning from pre-school to post-doctoral level; research, innovation, and policy centers addressing global challenges; alongside community facilities for people of all ages to seek knowledge, embrace active lifestyles, and expand their horizons within QF’s Education City, spanning 12 square kilometers in Doha, Qatar. Through a unique approach to multidisciplinary, global education, Education City represents Qatar Foundation’s large-scale legacy investment focused on building human capacity for the future of Qatar, the region, and the world.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

