Doha – Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region and internationally, is set to return to Web Summit Qatar under the Start Up Qatar Pavilion with a renewed focus on accelerating business set-up and supporting innovation-driven growth. As Qatar continues to strengthen its position as a global technology and investment hub, QFC aims to connect with international founders, investors, and industry leaders while highlighting the advantages of establishing a presence in the country.

Building on the strong momentum from last year’s edition, where more than 700 companies registered with QFC in just four days, QFC is once again introducing targeted incentives for companies looking to enter or expand within the Qatari market. Firms that register with QFC during the summit will benefit from waived registration and annual fees for the first three years, Tax credit granted for the first three years, in line with international standards, provided the applicant selects at least one technology activity from the approved activities list.

QFC is enhancing the registration experience through an integrated, one-stop-shop business setup model, with the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Labour enabling companies to complete key regulatory procedures and related permits in a single location. As part of this streamlined approach, instant corporate banking services are available, with Qatar National Bank and Doha Bank hosting dedicated booths at Web Summit Qatar to support new registrations. In parallel, QFC maintains agreements with multiple banks across Qatar, giving companies flexibility in selecting their preferred banking partner. This service enables eligible firms to open corporate bank accounts swiftly, reducing administrative hurdles and allowing businesses to become operational in a shorter timeframe.

QFC’s participation at Web Summit Qatar underscores its ongoing commitment to building a streamlined, competitive business ecosystem. By pairing attractive incentives with practical, end-to-end support, QFC continues to position Qatar as a preferred destination for global companies seeking long-term growth in the region.

About Qatar Financial Centre (QFC)

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Lusail City, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits. The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.

For more information about the permitted activities and the benefits of setting up in the QFC, please visit www.qfc.qa

