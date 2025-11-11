Doha, Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA), the legal and tax arm of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Investment and Finance Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye (IFOTP), the official body responsible for promoting Türkiye’s investment opportunities to the global business community. The agreement aims to promote investment, facilitate market access for businesses, and enhance business collaboration between Qatar and Türkiye.

Under the terms of the agreement, QFC and IFOTP will exchange publicly available economic and investment information, organise and support joint activities such as business forums, seminars, exhibitions, and high-level visits, and promote awareness of the opportunities available across both markets. The collaboration also includes mutual support for business delegations and initiatives designed to improve understanding of each country’s business environment and regulatory landscape.

The two organisations will cooperate to promote mutually beneficial investments, encourage joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and support both greenfield and brownfield investment projects. They will also share institutional policies and best practices to create a climate conducive to cross-border investment and enterprise growth.

Through this partnership, QFC will provide guidance and licensing assistance to companies referred by IFOTP that are seeking to explore or expand their presence in Qatar, provided their activities align with QFC’s legal and regulatory framework

Commenting on the signing, Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, said, “This partnership underscores QFC’s ongoing efforts to expand international collaboration and strengthen Qatar’s role as a gateway for global business. Türkiye remains a strategic partner, and through this MoU, we are creating new pathways for trade, investment, and innovation between our two economies. Together with IFOTP, we aim to foster greater private-sector participation and unlock cross-border opportunities that contribute to sustainable economic growth.”

President of IFOTP Mr Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu, added: “This MoU represents a significant milestone in strengthening the economic partnership between Türkiye and Qatar. Since 2002, Qatari FDI in Türkiye has reached USD 3.5 billion, with total FDI stock standing at USD 7 billion by the end of 2024. Through deeper cooperation with the Qatar Financial Centre, we aim to unlock new opportunities for investment and further support the finance sectors of both economies. This agreement embodies our shared vision of positioning Türkiye and Qatar as leading investment hubs that connect regional and global markets.”

The MoU underscores a shared vision to promote sustainable economic growth and cross-border collaboration between Qatar and Türkiye, paving the way for stronger trade and investment flows in the years ahead.

