Doha – Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA), the legal and tax arm of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Doha Bank, one of the largest commercial banks in Qatar. The agreement marks a major step towards strengthening Qatar’s financial services landscape through strategic collaborations in fintech development and digital innovation.

The MoU outlines a collaborative framework in three strategic areas:

Driving growth in Qatar’s fintech and digital asset ecosystem through joint research, prototype development, and the introduction of innovative financial solutions.

Supporting fintech companies through technical guidance, facilitating secure banking relationships, and streamlining account opening processes.

Establishing a programme for regular engagement, including quarterly meetings, joint workshops, and knowledge-sharing sessions, to explore new opportunities and ensure the continuous development of the ecosystem.

Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, commented on the significance of the MoU, stating, “This partnership with Doha Bank is a stride towards positioning Qatar as a leading hub for fintech and digital assets. Together, we will strengthen the foundations for innovation that enable fintech companies to grow with confidence and support the development of technological solutions that will define the future of financial services.”

Highlighting the importance of collaboration in advancing innovation, Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal Al Thani, Group CEO, Doha Bank, said, “Globally, the banking and financial industry is undergoing major transformations. This highlights the importance of collaboration at the institutional level to drive the development of innovative financial solutions in Qatar and keep pace with these ongoing changes. Our agreement today reflects our shared commitment to advancing financial technologies and innovation within an enabling, inclusive, and comprehensive ecosystem.”

This collaboration signals a new chapter in financial innovation. As fintech and digital assets reshape global markets, QFC and Doha Bank are laying the groundwork for creating solutions that will not only serve businesses today but also anticipate the needs of tomorrow’s economy.

