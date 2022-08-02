Doha – Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) and Digital Poland Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement to cooperate on supporting the digital sector in Poland and Qatar and speed up the development of new technologies. The MoU is the first agreement the QFC has made with a Polish organisation, initiating its collaboration with the country.

Within the parameters of the agreement, the two parties will collaborate to develop and execute initiatives, such as webinars, networking events, B2B meetings and other engagements, to stimulate activities in both countries’ digital ecosystems. Digital Poland Foundation and QFC also commit to sharing relevant business opportunities in their markets, exchanging industry information, facilitating introductions of relevant organisations, and cross promoting their respective activities and events on social media and digital platforms.

His Excellency Mr. Janusz Janke, the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to the State of Qatar emphasised: “After the success of the 3rd Qatar-Poland New Tech Forum on 30 May 2022, co-organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Poland and Qatar-Poland Business Council, with QFC as Strategic Partner, the signing of the MoU is yet another sign of the outstanding potential for cooperation between entities from Poland and Qatar in the new technologies sector. We commend the QFC for its leadership in this regard”.

This partnership was established at a time where the bilateral relationship between Qatar and Poland has been growing from strength to strength and the two countries share similar visions to promote their capabilities in the technology space.

Poland is the largest economy in Central and Eastern Europe with strong capabilities in ICT and business services industries, while Qatar aims to transform the nation into an advanced society capable of sustainable development through the Qatar National Vision 2030, with digital transformation being one of the priorities.

The mutual interest to grow similar capabilities and industries enables new paths for businesses from Qatar and Poland. In 2020, Qatar-Poland Business Council (QPBC) was established at QFC to further these opportunities. Three editions of Qatar-Poland New Tech Forum have also been organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Doha in partnership with QPBC, which aims to promote the Polish technology and communications sector to Qatar.

Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, said: “I am very pleased to embark on this collaboration with Digital Poland Foundation, an organisation that has made significant headway in positioning Poland as a leading innovation hub. This MoU is an important step for us, as it will broaden Qatar’s access and expertise to digital technology while opening doors to strengthen relations with Poland, this being the first QFC partnership with the country.”

Al-Jaida added: “This partnership also reinforces our commitment to bolster Qatar’s digital sector. With shared objectives for growth, I am confident that Digital Poland Foundation and QFC will have many successful initiatives ahead to upsurge learning, elevate skills, and advance innovation in both Poland and Qatar’s digital sector.”

This MoU advances the Digital Poland Foundation and the QFC’s similar ambitions of promoting their respective countries to global markets and building a resilient and inclusive digital economy. Through this MoU, both parties are moving forward with their objectives by opening opportunities for synergetic activities that enhance the bilateral relationship between Qatar and Poland in the digital sector.

“Thanks to the agreement with the Qatar Financial Centre, we can convince more dynamic startups and global corporations to come to Poland and facilitate local leaders' expansion into other markets like Qatar. It is also an opportunity to exchange experience and knowledge about the Polish and Qatari ecosystems of the new technology sector,” said Piotr Mieczkowski, Managing Director, Digital Poland Foundation.

QFC is an onshore jurisdiction that allows registered companies to enjoy competitive benefits, such as up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits, and an extensive double taxation treaty network with over 80 countries, a legal environment based on English common law and the right to trade in any currency.

-Ends-

ABOUT THE QATAR FINANCIAL CENTRE

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits. The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.

For more information about the permitted activities and the benefits of setting up in the QFC, please visit www.qfc.qa

@QFCAuthority | #QFCMeansBusiness

About Digital Poland Foundation

Digital Poland Foundation was established to bring together companies and society. It promotes knowledge about the role of innovation and digitisation in the economic development of the country. It brings together companies and organisations from different industries, encouraging them to cooperate on specific projects. The mission of the Foundation is to position Poland as a leading centre of digital innovation in the world.

MEDIA CONTACTS

BLJ Worldwide

Rochelle Fernandes

E. r.fernandes@qfc.qa