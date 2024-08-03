Doha, Qatar: Qatar Development Bank is now accepting online applications for vacant shops in Al Furjan Markets directly through its digital portal app. Following the exhaustion of its reserve list for commercial activities, QDB announced the start of direct online applications for vacant shops, subject to applicable terms and conditions. The new system is aimed at simplifying the process of allocating vacant commercial stores, raising the efficiency of markets and operators, and improving the quality of community services.

The new service allows users to directly apply for vacant shops through QDB’s digital portal, provided that they meet the outlined criteria. These include submitting a valid commercial register that matches the specific commercial activity, along with the owner’s Qatari ID card as per the commercial register, the local address of the company and its owner, and a valid commercial license. The portal prioritizes allocating vacant shop to the area’s residents if the technical criteria are met.

Applicants can learn about vacant shops and access all related information such as the location, available commercial activities, and application requirements through the bank’s digital portal. The streamlined process can be initiated by downloading the bank’s digital portal app, filling out the form, uploading the required documents, and submitting the application for technical evaluation and approval according to the outlined criteria. The digital portal provides comprehensive support and guidance through the process, enabling applicants to easily apply online for vacancies that are continuously updated and posted through the platform.

Mr. Ali Mehsin Al Nuaimi, Senior Manager of Assets Management and Development, said the initiative aims to ensure a transparent and effective allocation process, empowering businesspeople to access suitable commercial locations to enhance their chances of success. “Our continued work on Al Furjan Markets falls in line with our goals in terms of developing and supporting Qatar’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. We believe in the importance of this project which benefits the economy and society alike.”

Al Furjan Markets are one of QDB’s largest public projects led by the bank’s Engineering Projects Department. The integrated commercial markets are built on government-owned lands in various residential areas across Qatar and represent one of QDB’s most strategic initiatives to support the commercial and services sector as part of the bank’s wider efforts to foster a sustainable economy in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Those wishing to apply for vacancies can download the Qatar Development Bank digital app. For more information, please visit Qatar Development Bank’s website www.qdb.qa

