Doha, Qatar: Qatar Development Bank (QDB) has unveiled the specifics of its Partial Guarantee Investment program, introduced in late 2024 to stimulate venture capital investments in Qatar. The program aims to reduce financial risks, encouraging both individual investors and investment groups to invest in tech startups.

Commenting on the initiative, QDB CEO Mr. Abdulrahman Hesham Al-Sowaidi said the Partial Guarantee Investment program aligns with QDB’s vision of building a diversified economy. “Our goal is to strike a balance between fostering venture capital investments and mitigating the risks that may deter investors from engaging in venture capital activities in Qatar,” he said.

“This program supports the aspirations of the private sector and aligns with the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy, which focuses on sustaining growth, advancing technological sectors, and empowering the private sector,” he added.

The program targets individual investors, investment groups, clubs, and local funds interested in investing in Qatari startups. Through its investment arm, QDB will provide partial guarantees to encourage eligible investors to expand their portfolios.

The guarantee is available based on specific eligibility criteria for both companies and investors. Eligible companies must be based in Qatar, ensuring neutrality in the investment process.

Those interested in applying for the program or learning more about the process can visit the program's page on QDB's website.

About Qatar Development Bank

Founded in 1997 under Emiri Decree No. 14, Qatar Development Bank (QDB), formerly known as Qatar Industrial Development Bank, is a development institution that primarily focuses on boosting industrial development and supporting the economic diversification of the private sector in Qatar. Over the past two decades, QDB has played a pivotal role in becoming the primary support arm for the private sector in Qatar, acting as a strong catalyst for social and economic development through three main pillars: access to finance, access to markets, and access to capacity building.

QDB offers a comprehensive support system, including various financing plans, consultancy services, legal advisory, mentoring, and capacity-building platforms. This integrated approach has helped QDB become a vital partner in the growth journey of SMEs, from concept to export, enabling them to compete both nationally and internationally, contributing to Qatar’s economic vision for 2030.

Currently, QDB and its affiliated institutions are building on Qatar’s rich legacy of social and economic achievements through bold future-focused initiatives, with an emphasis on digital transformation in SMEs and the business environment, making it easier for entrepreneurs and SMEs to enter the new economy, embrace renewed opportunities, and gradually transform QDB into a digital future-focused institution and beacon for financial and developmental institutions across the region and the world.