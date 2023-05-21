Qatar Tourism will lead a delegation of 10 hospitality partners at the 13th edition of the Riyadh Travel Fair, which takes place from May 22-24, 2023 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center in Riyadh. This follows Qatar’s remarkable success in welcoming over a million visitors in the first quarter of this year, led by arrivals from Saudi Arabia mounting to 892 k visitors who predominantly visited Qatar via the Abu Samra land border.

Qatar Tourism’s 96 sqm pavilion will showcase the destination’s one-of-a-kind infrastructure and latest hospitality developments which uniquely blend cultural authenticity with modernity. Qatar's participation at Riyadh Travel Fair strongly demonstrates the country’s ongoing commitment to the Saudi traveller market and marks Qatar Tourism’s second participation in a major travel exhibition in Saudi Arabia this year.

Omar Al Jaber, Director of Shared Services at Qatar Tourism, said: “We are pleased to take part in the Riyadh Travel Fair and showcase Qatar as a world-class tourism destination that is within close proximity to Saudi travellers. Saudi Arabia is a key market according to our longer-term tourism strategy and we continue to witness significant arrival figures, particularly around festive occasions and national holidays.

Throughout the event, we aim to bring industry leaders up to speed with the sheer scale of the expansion in Qatar’s tourism sector as well as highlight eased travel procedures that the country extends to its neighbours. We invite all attendees to visit our pavilion and experience Qatar’s famed warm Arabian hospitality and explore the latest tourism offerings.”

Along with showcasing Qatar’s latest attractions, visitors to Qatar Tourism's pavilion at Riyadh Travel Fair will receive a new summer guide on all there is to see and do in Qatar during the summer season along with highlights on offers for stays and attractions.

With the city of Doha’s recently awarded title of Arab Tourism Capital for 2023, Qatar continues to invest in its tourism sector and work toward its 2030 strategy which sees the sector’s contribution to GDP grow to 12%. Building on the country’s legacy of hosting the first FIFA World CupTM tournament in the region, Qatar has re-launched the Hayya Platform in a new form, unifying visa processes to the country and creating even more seamless travel opportunities for visitors who require a visa. While GCC nationals and over 95 nationalities already can travel visa free to Qatar; all remaining nationalities – independent of job category - who require a visa, can apply easily for the GCC resident Visa A2 category on Hayya.

Riyadh Travel Fair is one of the largest travel events in the region that connects global industry professionals from leading national, regional, and international organisations. The event highlights tourism products, services and investments made by some of the most significant names in accommodation and hospitality, airlines, and tourism destinations.

