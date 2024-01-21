As the country continues to welcome football fans from across the region, Qatar Tourism has released a special edition of the Qatar Calendar, celebrating Qatar's football fever during the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™, the most anticipated men's sporting tournament in the region.

From sporting championships to festivals and star-studded exhibitions, January and February will showcase more than 25 events, demonstrating once again the country's ability to host world-class events, supported by its curated infrastructure.

Sheikha Noor Abdulla Al-Thani, Acting Head of Tourism Events and Festivals Organising Section at Qatar Tourism said: “We are delighted that visitors and residents can experience Qatar’s rich culture and heritage with a diverse line up of events. The Qatar Calendar product allows visitors to have a go-to source for navigating what is happening across the country, as we continue to accommodate even more visitors from around the world.”

Sporting Events

Running until February 10, the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023TM will take place across nine stadiums, with 24 national football teams competing for the grand continental title. Drawing in thousands of visitors, the tournament has solidified Qatar’s sporting legacy demonstrated in its state-of-the-art facilities. Fans can head to the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023TM Fan Activities across stadiums in Qatar, or celebrations at Hello Asia at Lusail Boulevard running until February 10. Sikkat Wadi Msheireb will also celebrate the tournament with the Asian Sikka running until February 10. Equestrian enthusiasts can witness more than 115 horses during the Doha Tour 2024, taking place until February 11, at the Longines Arena – Al Shaqab. Other sporting celebrations include the Qatar Camel Festival (January 14 – February 15) at Labsir Square in Al-Shahaniya. The World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024 Festival (February 2 – February 18) will host 2,600 athletes from over 190 countries to compete in water sports such as swimming, high diving, and water polo at Aspire Dome, Old Doha Port, and Hamad Aquatic Centre. Finally, adrenaline seekers can witness a world of parachuting and loops during the 6th FAI World Paramotor Slalom Championships at Lusail Boulevard, from February 1 – 14.

Festivals

Visitors and residents can participate in Shop Qatar 2024 for a chance to win incredible prizes. The country’s largest shopping festival is back with 13 malls participating until January 27. Food connoisseurs can also experience a world of flavours with over 100 food stalls at the Qatar International Food Festival (February 7 – 17), at the Expo Family Zone in Al Bidda Park. Qatar Kite Festival 2024 (January 25 – February 3) will also showcase a vibrant collection of colourful kites soaring across the Doha skyline in Old Doha Port. Events celebrating Qatar’s culture and heritage will continue where falconry hunters can honour country’s roots and traditions with the return of Marmi Festival 2024, taking place until January 27, or visit the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival running until February 11 to watch purebred horses compete.

Cultural Events and Exhibitions

Celebrating 20 years of luxury and opulence, this year’s edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (February 5 – 11), will unveil the finest jewellery collections and unite local, regional, and international brands under one roof at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. A ladies-only exhibition is taking place at Galleria Alhazm, Zinatha Women Elegance (January 25 – February 2). Visitors who missed out can also explore the Doha Expo 2023, the region's inaugural international horticultural exhibition, running until March 28, 2024, under the theme 'Green Desert, Better Environment'.

Qatar Museums also announced the first edition of Design Doha (February 24 – 28), a biennial event that will feature over 100 designers from the Middle East and North African region. Additionally, the ‘Shattered’ exhibition is running at the Museum of Islamic Art until May 7, 2024, depicting works by the Turkish artist, Feleksan Onar.

Concerts

Modi & Rehab AlShamrani and Najwa Karam are set to perform at Katara Amphitheatre as part of Qatar Concerts 2024 on January 27 and February 1, respectively. Nassif Zeytoun is also preforming live on February 3 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC). The concerts are part of an ongoing celebration showcasing music, culture, and world-class talent across Qatar.

Outdoor Activities

Residents can enjoy several bazaars and outdoor activations throughout the country, including the Torba Market (November 11 – April 27), or check out stunning light installations at Luminous Lusail (February 21 – March 2) at Al Sa’ad Boulevard. Adventurers can conquer the world’s longest inflatable obstacle course at InflataRUN (December 27 – January 30) at 900 Park, while families can explore Lusail Winter Wonderland running until April 30.

All events and activities can be found at www.qatarcalendar.com.

