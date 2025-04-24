Qatar Tourism welcomed an official delegation from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) as part of a visit aimed at exchanging expertise and strengthening cooperation in the areas of licensing, holiday homes management, service excellence programmes and trainings, and the management of events and exhibitions.

The visit, held at Qatar Tourism’s headquarters, featured an in-depth presentation on licensing procedures and follow-up mechanisms, alongside open discussions highlighting best practices across Qatar’s tourism sector.

The visit concluded with a formal lunch at Behlambar Restaurant, providing an opportunity to further deepen collaboration and exchange insights.

This visit reflects Qatar Tourism’s ongoing commitment to fostering regional cooperation and sharing knowledge to reinforce the country’s standing as a leading destination on both the regional and international tourism map.

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism, the regulatory body of the tourism sector in Qatar. Qatar Tourism’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, develop thrilling attractions, and luxury experiences. With a clear vision to strengthen Qatar's position as a premier family-tourism destination distinguished by service excellence, to achieve diverse and innovative economic growth. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It set the strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.