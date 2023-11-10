Today, Qatar Tourism unveiled the winners of the Qatar Tourism Awards 2023, a new initiative aimed at recognising the very best in the industry.

The winners of the inaugural edition of the awards were announced at a ceremony that took place at Raffles Doha, attended by His Excellency, Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, and Ms. Basmah Al-Mayman, Regional Director of UNTWO.

Developed in partnership with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the Qatar Tourism Awards are designed to celebrate and recognise the remarkable contributions made by businesses that continually achieve excellence in customer service delivery.

In his opening remarks, His Excellency, Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, said: “Qatar's tourism sector has witnessed an extraordinary transformation, one that has successfully propelled our nation into the spotlight as a world-class tourist destination. The credit for this success goes to the devoted individuals and businesses that form the backbone of Qatar's tourism industry. Through initiatives such as the Qatar Tourism Awards, we aim to celebrate and recognise those who are committed to delivering outstanding and distinct tourism experiences in Qatar, while at the same time, inspiring the industry to continually innovate and raise the bar even higher.”

The Qatar Tourism Awards focuses on three principal categories: Service Excellence, Cultural Experiences and Smart Solutions, which together highlight different aspects of the visitor experience.

In addition, Qatar Tourism Awards announced a surprise category, the Community Contribution Award, to recognise individual community members who have gone above and beyond to display hospitality and provide exemplary services to visitors. The community members that are significantly contributing to providing visitors with a unique and hospitable tourism experience are:

North Sedra Farm

Ain Mohammed Village

Al Kubaisi Educational Reserve

ENK Farm and Classic Car Museum

Mr. Khalid Jamal Al Ajmi

Mr. Khalid bin Abdulla Albinali

The winners of the Service Excellence category, which exemplify an organisation’s commitment to delivering service that consistently meets and exceeds the expectations of visitors, are:

Casual Dining:

Em Sherif Café, Millennium Hotel Doha

Dalchini Restaurant and Bar, Centara West Bay Hotel and Residences Doha

Dining in Touristic Areas:

SMAT Restaurant, Aura Hospitality and Food Services

Belhambar Restaurant, Aura Hospitality and Food Services

Cafes:

Café #999

MIA Café

Fine Dining:

Em Sherif Restaurant Aura Hospitality and Food Services

Parisa Al Messila Resort and Spa

IDAM by Alain Ducasse

Hotel Restaurants:

The Master Kitchen Team Mondrian Doha

Sharq Village and Spa, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel

Riva and Q-Lounge

Spa & Wellness:

Banana Island Resort Doha

Hilton Salwa Beach Resort and Villas

Entertainment & Recreation:

Doha Quest

CurioCITY

Retail and Local Shops:

Ali Bin Ali Holding - Galeries Lafayette

IN-Q Gift Shop by Qatar Museums

Shopping Malls:

Doha Festival City

The Gate Mall

Tour Operators:

Regency Holidays

Fal Travelmart, Travel and Tours

Tour Guides:

Alena Kishmaraia

Cecilia Castro

Pia Sundstedt

Ajith Wijenayaka Hewa Kokawalage

Outstanding Service Excellence for Individuals:

Moza Abdulaziz Al As-haq

Hassan Attia

Wassim Daageh

Bouthaina Al Emadi

4 Star and 3 Star Hotels:

Jouri a Murwab Hotel

Radisson Blu Hotel Doha

Premier Inn Doha Education City

Premier Inn Doha Airport

5 Star Hotels:

Raffles Doha

Banana Island Resort Doha

Hilton Salwa Beach Resort and Villas

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som

Tourism Support Organisations:

Katara Hospitality

Qatar National Convention Centre

Qatar Rail

Discover Qatar

The winners of the Cultural Experience category, which recognises entities that emphasis and focus on delivering unique and memorable cultural experiences to visitors, are:

Cultural and Tourist Attraction:

United Development Company (UDC), The Pearl Island

Basta Restaurant

Chernovil Art Gallery

Cultural Experiences:

Embrace Doha

Oryx Group Entertainment and Hospitality

Regency Holidays

Cultural Heritage:

Msheireb Properties

The winners of the Smart Solutions category, which reflect an organisation’s commitment to enhance the visitors’ experience through innovative products and solutions, are:

The Digital and Innovation Experience:

Qatar Rail

ViaVii

New Solutions in Sustainability:

Doha Festival City

Mowasalat Karwa

Visitor Mobility and Accessibility:

Msheireb Properties

