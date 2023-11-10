PHOTO
Today, Qatar Tourism unveiled the winners of the Qatar Tourism Awards 2023, a new initiative aimed at recognising the very best in the industry.
The winners of the inaugural edition of the awards were announced at a ceremony that took place at Raffles Doha, attended by His Excellency, Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, and Ms. Basmah Al-Mayman, Regional Director of UNTWO.
Developed in partnership with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the Qatar Tourism Awards are designed to celebrate and recognise the remarkable contributions made by businesses that continually achieve excellence in customer service delivery.
In his opening remarks, His Excellency, Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, said: “Qatar's tourism sector has witnessed an extraordinary transformation, one that has successfully propelled our nation into the spotlight as a world-class tourist destination. The credit for this success goes to the devoted individuals and businesses that form the backbone of Qatar's tourism industry. Through initiatives such as the Qatar Tourism Awards, we aim to celebrate and recognise those who are committed to delivering outstanding and distinct tourism experiences in Qatar, while at the same time, inspiring the industry to continually innovate and raise the bar even higher.”
The Qatar Tourism Awards focuses on three principal categories: Service Excellence, Cultural Experiences and Smart Solutions, which together highlight different aspects of the visitor experience.
In addition, Qatar Tourism Awards announced a surprise category, the Community Contribution Award, to recognise individual community members who have gone above and beyond to display hospitality and provide exemplary services to visitors. The community members that are significantly contributing to providing visitors with a unique and hospitable tourism experience are:
- North Sedra Farm
- Ain Mohammed Village
- Al Kubaisi Educational Reserve
- ENK Farm and Classic Car Museum
- Mr. Khalid Jamal Al Ajmi
- Mr. Khalid bin Abdulla Albinali
The winners of the Service Excellence category, which exemplify an organisation’s commitment to delivering service that consistently meets and exceeds the expectations of visitors, are:
Casual Dining:
- Em Sherif Café, Millennium Hotel Doha
- Dalchini Restaurant and Bar, Centara West Bay Hotel and Residences Doha
Dining in Touristic Areas:
- SMAT Restaurant, Aura Hospitality and Food Services
- Belhambar Restaurant, Aura Hospitality and Food Services
Cafes:
- Café #999
- MIA Café
Fine Dining:
- Em Sherif Restaurant Aura Hospitality and Food Services
- Parisa Al Messila Resort and Spa
- IDAM by Alain Ducasse
Hotel Restaurants:
- The Master Kitchen Team Mondrian Doha
- Sharq Village and Spa, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel
- Riva and Q-Lounge
Spa & Wellness:
- Banana Island Resort Doha
- Hilton Salwa Beach Resort and Villas
Entertainment & Recreation:
- Doha Quest
- CurioCITY
Retail and Local Shops:
- Ali Bin Ali Holding - Galeries Lafayette
- IN-Q Gift Shop by Qatar Museums
Shopping Malls:
- Doha Festival City
- The Gate Mall
Tour Operators:
- Regency Holidays
- Fal Travelmart, Travel and Tours
Tour Guides:
- Alena Kishmaraia
- Cecilia Castro
- Pia Sundstedt
- Ajith Wijenayaka Hewa Kokawalage
Outstanding Service Excellence for Individuals:
- Moza Abdulaziz Al As-haq
- Hassan Attia
- Wassim Daageh
- Bouthaina Al Emadi
4 Star and 3 Star Hotels:
- Jouri a Murwab Hotel
- Radisson Blu Hotel Doha
- Premier Inn Doha Education City
- Premier Inn Doha Airport
5 Star Hotels:
- Raffles Doha
- Banana Island Resort Doha
- Hilton Salwa Beach Resort and Villas
- Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som
Tourism Support Organisations:
- Katara Hospitality
- Qatar National Convention Centre
- Qatar Rail
- Discover Qatar
The winners of the Cultural Experience category, which recognises entities that emphasis and focus on delivering unique and memorable cultural experiences to visitors, are:
Cultural and Tourist Attraction:
- United Development Company (UDC), The Pearl Island
- Basta Restaurant
- Chernovil Art Gallery
Cultural Experiences:
- Embrace Doha
- Oryx Group Entertainment and Hospitality
- Regency Holidays
Cultural Heritage:
- Msheireb Properties
The winners of the Smart Solutions category, which reflect an organisation’s commitment to enhance the visitors’ experience through innovative products and solutions, are:
The Digital and Innovation Experience:
- Qatar Rail
- ViaVii
New Solutions in Sustainability:
- Doha Festival City
- Mowasalat Karwa
Visitor Mobility and Accessibility:
Msheireb Properties
-Ends-
For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on:
pressoffice@visitqatar.qa
About Qatar Tourism
Qatar Tourism’s mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.
Web: www.visitqatar.qa