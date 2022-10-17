Dubai, United Arab of Emirates: Rehlat, one of the leading Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) in the MENA region, has entered into a partnership with Qatar Tourism to drive tourism in Qatar from the region.

Rehlat and Qatar Tourism invite tourists to explore the art, architecture, culture, adventure activities, and beautiful landscapes through campaigns offering in-depth guides on how to explore the country’s best-kept secrets. Rehlat data shows a steep surge in booking and searches in the region with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM matches scheduled in the upcoming months. Also, with Qatar’s unique advantage of being just a 6-hour flight from 80% of the world's population, it is a preferred destination amongst travelers who are looking to explore a mix of cultural and leisure destinations.

Mr. Bader Al-Bader, CEO, Rehlat said, “We are excited to join hands with Qatar Tourism. The country is often a preferred choice for major conferences and business events, but it also has a different side to it that appeals to leisure travelers. As part of our campaigns, we aim to promote various upcoming destinations and activities that travelers can explore as a part of their travel and stay in Qatar. The region is bustling with activities that tourists can explore as part of short travel breaks with the GCC.”

Haya Al-Noaimi, Acting Head of the Promotion Department from Qatar Tourism said, “Qatar offers a finely tuned balance of modernity and authenticity, which visitors from the region are very pleased to see and experience. With the current and upcoming pipeline of projects that includes everything from family-friendly theme parks to luxury stays and shopping destinations, we’re certain that Qatar will continue to prove a popular holiday choice for hundreds of thousands of visitors from the region. We are delighted to partner with Rehlat to shine a light on the best of what Qatar has to offer, whether for a short weekend getaway or an extended stay.”

About Rehlat:

Founded in 2014, Rehlat is MENA’s fastest-growing OTA platform for Flight and Hotel bookings. It has transformed travel booking by leveraging its firsthand knowledge of the unique challenges faced in the region. The company's seamless platform, competitive prices, local currency support, money-saving features, and unparalleled offers, are a few channels that facilitate a seamless travel booking experience for every individual.

To fulfill the motto, ‘Your Journey Understood,’ Rehlat’s ecosystem embodies the principles of stability, safety, and support. The persistent efforts to cater to customer needs have echoed in winning accolades including the ‘United Arab Emirates’ Leading Online Travel Agency in 2021’ award.



Website: https://www.rehlat.com

About Qatar Tourism:

Qatar Tourism’s mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Website: www.visitqatar.qa

