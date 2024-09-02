September in Qatar promises an exciting line up of multicultural events including art exhibitions, musical performances, and thrilling sports tournaments. Providing the perfect long weekend getaway, Qatar invites GCC and Saudi nationals to experience the country’s vibrant culture, stunning art, and a wealth of activities available to them this September.

New attractions for visitors

In addition to the diverse line up of events, Qatar is home to a range of new hotels and attractions for those long, fun weekends. Meryal Waterpark, the country’s largest waterpark, features the tallest water slide in the world, in addition to several exciting rides, a beachfront, food outlets, and a waterside retail area. Another new addition to Qatar’s tourism scene is ‘Our Habitas Ras Abrouq’, an award-winning resort that offers Saudi visitors a new standard of luxury hospitality, located on the edge of the UNESCO-protected Al Reem Biosphere.

September events

Qatar Calendar serves as a comprehensive guide for residents and visitors to navigate events across the country, providing information on the event’s dates, timings, and locations. The calendar is the result of Visit Qatar’s collaboration with stakeholders, providing a comprehensive overview of all the events taking place across the country every month.

Events taking place this September in Qatar include:

‘Honour The Past, To Celebrate the Future: Qatar’s Educational Vision Exhibition’ is running now at Liwan Design Studios and Labs, displaying the journey of female education in Qatar from 1938 to 2006. The exhibition highlights the first girls’ school in the country, Banat El Doha, founded by Amna Mahmoud Al Jaidah and the Ministry of Education, as well as its impact on multiple generations of women

S’hail – Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition returns for its eighth edition from September 10 to 14 at Katara Cultural Village. S’hail is one of the largest international falcon exhibitions, bringing to visitors falcon auctions, hunting-related handicrafts, falcon supplies, and much more.

Geekdom at Lusail Boulevard is hosting ‘Geekend’ from September 12 to 14. This event returns bigger and better than its predecessor with stage programs, science-fiction shows, Geekend Market, Geekend Lounge, Board Game Area, Escape Game, and eSports tournaments, for an entertainment-packed weekend.

ConteQ Expo 2024 will be held at the Qatar National Convention Centre from September 16 to 18. The event will be showcasing latest research and innovative breakthroughs in construction and services, pertaining to improving productivity, quality, reliability, cost-savings, waste-reduction, and energy efficiency.

The next edition of the Doha International Coffee Exhibition 2024 is set to take place from September 26 to 28 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. This exhibition is the leading event for the global coffee industry, featuring innovative and educational coffee commerce by the world’s leading coffee suppliers.

The Family Shopping Fair will be taking place from September 22 till October 10 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. The fair features a variety of fashion products, perfumes, and food items from different countries.

Live theatrical performances

‘70 Years of Theatre Gala – The Doha Players’ is set to take place at the Giwana Ballroom at Radisson Blu Hotel on September 19. The renowned dramatic society, the Doha Players, will be celebrating the 70th anniversary of theatre in Qatar, with dinner, dancing, live entertainment, an exhibition, and more. The ‘Hamra Street’ comedy musical will be held from September 26 till 28 at U Venue. The musical is being presented for the first time in Doha, featuring Badie Abu Shakra and Yvonne El Hachem, as well as a talented ensemble. The theatrical play, ‘Hind in the Land of Sindh’, will be running from September 26 till 29 at the Drama Theater at Katara Cultural Village.

Concerts

‘Philharmonic At The Library Arabic Nights from North Africa’ will be taking place at Qatar National Library on September 12 as part of the Qatar-Morocco Year of Culture 2024. This musical event will bring to visitors iconic Arab compositions and melodies from North Africa, presented by Maias Alyamani and Maqam ensemble.

An Evening with R. Strauss: Death, Drama, & Discovery will be taking place at Qatar National Convention Centre on September 13 starting 19:30. Led by conductor Elias Grandy, this orchestral performance features three of Strauss’ best poems. Berlioz’ Symphonie Fantastique by Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra will be held on September 17 starting at 19:30 at Qatar National Convention Centre. The orchestra is also conducted by Elias Grandy, showcasing three compositions from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The ‘Russian Greats: Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky’ concert will be held on September 22, starting 21:30 at the Opera House at Katara Cultural Village. With guest conductor Kamoliddin Urinbaev and pianist Fazliddin Husanov, this concert brings to visitors an evening celebrating powerful Russian Romanticism from the late 19th century. The ‘Heroes and Villains’ concert will be taking place at Auditorium 3 at Qatar National Convention Centre on September 29, starting at 19:30. Conductor Frank Strobel will showcase the journey of cinema’s greatest heroes and villains through orchestral performances of the most iconic film scores.

Sports

The Sealine Challenge 2024 is set to take place on September 28 at Sealine Beach, organised by Qatar Sports for All Federation. This year, the Sealine Challenge running race is anticipating 400 contestants of both genders and different age groups for various distances.

QTerminals Qatar Classic will be hosted from September 28 to October 5 at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, for squash enthusiasts to enjoy. The 3rd Qatar Asian Junior Tournament for 14 years and under will be held from September 30 till October 5, also at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

Visit Qatar’s mission is to promote and increase international visitor demand by cultivating the country’s rich culture, thrilling attractions, diverse event’s calendar, and unique experiences. As a result of its successful strategy, in the first six months of 2024, Qatar recorded 2.6 million visitors, with a notable 43% coming from GCC countries including the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led the influx, with over 700,000 visitors in the first half of the year.

For more information, please visit www.visitqatar.com, download the Visit Qatar app, and follow @QatarCalendar across social media platforms.