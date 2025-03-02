Doha, Qatar – This Ramadan, Qatar National Library (QNL) is hosting a series of interactive activities to bring the community together in celebration. From interactive competitions to cultural events, the Library is offering families, children and art lovers a unique opportunity to participate in enriching experiences throughout the holy month.

The activities kick off with the "Guess the Leader" competition for children aged 6 to 11. The challenge, which runs every Monday and Wednesday from 3 to 26 March, is a test of children’s knowledge of Islamic heroes.

To participate, simply follow @qnl_children on Instagram, answer the questions posted about Islamic leaders, and submit your answers along with the book call number from the Conquering Heroes series available at the Children’s Library. Exciting prizes await the winners, who will be announced between 13 and 17 April.

On 13 March, the Library is celebrating Garangao, which marks the halfway point of Ramadan for fasting children. Traditionally celebrated by children going from house to house to collect treats, the Library is marking the occasion with a host of cultural and artistic activities for all ages.

Finally, on 15 March, art lovers have the opportunity to learn how to design Eid cards to share with family and friends when the Library hosts a hands-on workshop on using Canva, the popular and free online graphic design tool.

There’s also still the chance to see “From Material to Market: The Art of Book-Making in Morocco,” the Qatar National Library exhibition that brings to life the centuries-old traditions and techniques of book production in Maghribi tradition. Religious and devotional texts were amongst the most beautiful manuscripts created in Morocco and the exhibition features several fine copies of ‘Al Shifa’ and ‘Dala’il Al-Khayrat.

The Library encourages all community members to register for its events. For more information about the Library’s activities and in order to register and attend these events, please visit the QNL website at www.qnl.qa/ar/events or download the QNL application on App Store or Google Play.

About Qatar National Library

Qatar National Library acts as a steward of Qatar’s national heritage by collecting, preserving, and making available the country’s recorded history. The Library provides equal access to all types of information and services and aims to enable the people of Qatar to positively influence society by creating an exceptional learning and discovery environment.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, officially inaugurated Qatar National Library on 16 April 2018. The Library was granted the status of national library under the Amiri Decree No.11 of 20 March 2018.

