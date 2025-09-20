Doha, Qatar – Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference is honoured to announce that the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has joined the upcoming edition “Driving GCC Entrepreneurial Growth” as Strategic Partner. This high-level forum, organized by The Business Year and Msheireb Properties is designed to foster dialogue between policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators from across the Gulf region.

The partnership underscores MCIT's commitment to advancing Qatar's digital transformation, fostering innovation, and building a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem in line with the Third National Development Strategy, Qatar National Vision 2030, and Digital Agenda 2030. By focusing on emerging technologies, digital inclusion, and innovation-led growth, MCIT's participation emphasises the vital role of public-private collaboration in shaping the region's future as a knowledge-based economy.

In this regard, Mr Faraj Jassim Abdulla, Director of the Digital Economy Department at MCIT, stated: "Through the Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference, MCIT aims to empower entrepreneurs and innovators across the GCC by providing a platform to connect, share ideas, and explore growth opportunities. This conference is an excellent example of how public-private partnerships can strengthen the digital economy, accelerate innovation, and position Qatar as a leader in innovation and sustainable economic transformation."

The conference, scheduled for 3 November 2025 at Barahat Msheireb, will convene senior leaders from government, investment, and the private sector to explore opportunities in entrepreneurship, innovation, and digital transformation across the GCC. Msheireb Downtown Doha will provide a fitting venue for these regional stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions on the role of entrepreneurship in driving economic growth, strategies for scaling start-ups, the evolving investment landscape, and the importance of public-private partnerships in strengthening global competitiveness.

The Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference has served as a meeting ground for investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to advance the GCC's economic diversification goals. The upcoming edition in November will provide another opportunity to deepen these conversations and expand regional collaboration whilst showcasing how the GCC's burgeoning startup ecosystem can serve as a viable alternative to established global markets.

New to this year's edition is the “AI for Good Innovation Challenge”, hosted in collaboration with the AI for Good initiative YAILs and its Doha chapter. This dynamic segment will provide a global platform for showcasing emerging AI-driven solutions aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), featuring emerging companies from across the GCC alongside main panel discussions with industry leaders and policymakers.

As a Strategic Partner, MCIT will play a central role in shaping the programme, ensuring alignment with Qatar's national priorities and reinforcing the country's position as a regional hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference is organised by The Business Year as part of its long-standing mission to connect global investors and stakeholders with the leading markets of the GCC. The event, in partnership with Msheireb Properties, will complement TBY's flagship publication, The Business Year: Qatar 2026, and its special reports, reinforcing a shared vision to drive transparency, knowledge exchange, and sustainable economic growth.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties, is Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, backed by Qatar Foundation and Qatar Investment Authority. The company has pioneered sustainable urban development in Qatar, supporting the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

The signature Msheireb Downtown Doha development is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts globally. It employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is an integrated city that embraces a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, modern residential units, educational and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Doha Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb - the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region. The city is also home to the Doha Design District (DDD), an engaging space that supports design, innovation, and cultural exchange through organised events and creative initiatives.

The company also developed Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's first and largest wellness destination. Located in northern Qatar, the resort offers two distinct experiences: Zulal Serenity, a wellness haven for individuals and couples, and Zulal Discovery, a world-first wellness offering for families. The resort is pioneering in its integration of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with contemporary wellness practices

About The Business Year

The Business Year is a global media group that has been providing investors, businesses, and governments with first-hand insights into the world’s most dynamic markets for over 15 years. We conduct hundreds of interviews a week with top decision makers in the Middle East, Latin America, Central and Southeast Asia, Africa, and Europe. Our content is available in printed reports and across an array of digital platforms, including Bloomberg Terminal, LSEG Workspace, Dow Jones Factiva, and FactSet.