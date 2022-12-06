Starting today, limited RS Q8 models can be reserved online

Available at Audi Qatar’s Salwa Road showroom by early December

Doha, Qatar – Audi Qatar introduces an exclusive, limited-edition series of its Audi Sport flagship, the RS Q8 in Qatar to memorialise the nation’s current achievements. The Audi Exclusive launch will include a 1/10 limited series of Audi RS Q8 models, split into two unique configurations of 10 examples each. These limited run models will be available from early December at Audi Qatar’s Salwa Road showroom.

The top-of-the-line Audi Sport product model combines the power of an RS variant and the elegance of a premium coupe, while having the flexibility of an SUV. The Qatar-exclusive special edition models have their very own unique specifications, such as select interior Diamond Silver and Crimson Red combination options, rear window matting, and a “special edition” scuff plate. The 20 customised units of the RS Q8 are the perfect representation of Audi’s “Performance is an Attitude”, combining premium mobility and high-performance sports engines, while delivering distinctive exclusivity.

“The launch of these limited-edition Audi Sport models is a testament to the nation’s progress,’ said Ahmed Shariefi, General Manager, Q-Auto, Audi’s official distributor in Qatar. “We are delighted to provide our customers with these 20 unique models that pay homage to Qatar’s recent accomplishments in our own unique way. The special edition models are a tribute to the nation’s legacy and commitment to taking the region forward like never before, and will be available to reserve soon. We are excited for the months ahead and look forward to showcasing the potential this country has.”

The 20 special edition RS Q8 models will be available to view at Audi Qatar’s showroom in December. To view and reserve the models, visit www.audi-qatar.com.

-Ends-

About Audi Group

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segments. The brands Audi, Ducati, Lamborghini and Bentley produce at 21 locations in 13 countries. Audi and its partners are present in more than 100 markets worldwide. In 2021, the Audi Group delivered around 1.681 million cars from the Audi brand, 8,405 sports cars from the Lamborghini brand and 59,447 motorcycles from the Ducati brand to customers. In the 2021 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved a total revenue of €53.1 billion and an operating profit before special items of €5.5 billion. More than 89,000 people all over the world work for the Audi Group, around 58,000 of them in Germany. With its attractive brands, new models, innovative mobility offerings and groundbreaking services, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility.