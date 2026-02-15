Doha, Qatar: Qatar Development Bank (QDB) announced a strategic partnership with Rubix Holding to explore the launch of the first corporate venture studio in Qatar, in collaboration with Rasmal Ventures, during Web Summit Qatar 2026. The initiative reflects QDB’s strategy and ongoing efforts to enable the private sector to play a stronger role in venture creation and the venture capital space by accelerating pathways that help convert promising ideas into scalable, investment-ready businesses.

The partnership envisions supporting more than 400 venture concepts and co-developing at least 40 startups over the next five years, subject to final alignment and the completion of relevant arrangements. This initiative builds on QDB’s efforts to strengthen Qatar’s entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem by moving ventures from ideation to investment readiness, improving founders’ access to customers and early revenue opportunities, and expanding the pipeline of high-growth SMEs. It supports national priorities and aligns with the direction of Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy, which emphasizes translating innovation into productive economic activity, high-value employment, and sustainable competitiveness of Qatar’ economy.

Mr. Mohammed Al-Emadi, Executive Director of Incubation and Venture Capital Investment at Qatar Development Bank, said: “This strategic partnership with Rubix aligns with our strategy to increase the private sector’s contribution to the venture capital landscape and to support startups headquartered in Qatar, by enabling pathways that connect founders and entrepreneurs to markets and real demand. This step also represents a new phase in our collaboration with Rasmal Ventures, strengthening investment integration across different stages of company growth and providing a broader pipeline of investment-ready opportunities. This approach is aligned with the objectives of Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy, which aims to diversify the national economy, enhance competitiveness, increase private sector investment, and strengthen the national innovation ecosystem.”

Commenting on the partnership, Tareq Berkdar, CEO of Rubix Holding, said: “We are launching the first corporate venture studio to address one of the most critical gaps in startup ecosystems: access to real customers and early commercial validation. By deeply integrating corporates, entrepreneurs, and investors, we aim to embed startups into corporate value chains and provide access to customers and revenue opportunities from the earliest stages. This platform can help position Qatar not only as a place to fund startups, but as a serious global hub for building them, strengthening the ecosystem by helping de-risk early-stage ventures, accelerating market traction and scale, and creating a pipeline of globally competitive companies anchored in the local economy.”

On the significance of the partnership, Dr Shaikha Al-Jaber, Director and Partner at Rasmal Ventures, noted: “From an investment perspective, Rubix Studio startups benefit from early customer validation, real-world use cases, and integrated capital support, driving stronger capital efficiency and regional-to-global scalability.”

The proposed CVS model, referred to as Rubix Studio, is intended to operate as a hands-on co-builder that connects founders with real market opportunities by embedding ventures within Rubix Holding’s subsidiaries and partner networks. By bringing together corporate resources, venture capital collaboration, and market access within one platform, the initiative aims to strengthen early validation and market traction, while improving early-stage de-risking through use-case validation and early commercial traction.

Unlike traditional accelerators or incubators, the venture studio is intended to create a repeatable engine for venture building, supporting startups to validate business models, accelerate revenue generation, and prepare for regional and global expansion. Capital support, developed in coordination with QDB and Rasmal Ventures, is expected to be integrated across the venture lifecycle to strengthen governance and long-term growth potential.

About Qatar Development Bank

Established in 1997 as a government-affiliated development institution, Qatar Development Bank aims to strengthen the national business landscape, fostering and driving the economic diversification of the private sector in Qatar.

Throughout more than twenty-five years of economic development, Qatar Development Bank has achieved notable successes, cementing its position as a major contributor to the national entrepreneurship ecosystem, the private sector and a diversified and knowledge-based economy.

Qatar Development Bank’s strategy is aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, the Third National Development Strategy, and the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan, with a focus on building a promising future for businesses in Qatar and empowering entrepreneurs to lead a sustainable and prosperous future.

Qatar Development Bank anchors its support framework on three interconnected pillars, beginning with the promotion of innovation by embracing and accelerating entrepreneurial ideas and investing in startups, developing local businesses by providing financial and advisory support, and enabling the export ecosystem to bolster Qatari exports and raise the competitiveness of Qatari products in global markets, in collaboration with partners from the governmental entities.

The bank's efforts are centred around diversifying support mechanisms to foster social and economic development, leveraging available resources to advance environmental, social and institutional governance and digital transformation efforts, and promoting innovation and creativity, with a focus on forging impactful local and global partnerships.

