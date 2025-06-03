Doha Qatar: As digitization envelopes various industries across the globe and in the MENA region, ISLAMWEB (islamweb.net), an Islamic religion knowledge and content provider, visited by more than 600,000 people daily, has partnered with Google Cloud, the AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tool provider, to upgrade its digital reach as it grows.

The implementation was delivered by Qatar based Advanced Business Computing, a leading regional enabler of secure, scalable, and cloud-native solutions.

The announcement, shared during the Google Cloud Summit Doha Qatar, held on May 29th, 2025, at the Qatar National Convention Center, which offered the latest trends in AI, Data Cloud, Security, showcased how ISLAMWEB has levelled up its digital reach and presence making its platform faster, safer and more scalable through Google Cloud.

ISLAMWEB migrated its website infrastructure onto Google Cloud and implemented Apigee API Management which creates quality APIs (Application Programming Interface) without any specialized expertise integrated into Cloud Code, a major step in digital modernization.

Committed to delivering faster, more secure and scalable digital services to its growing user base, ISLAMWEB, opted to migrate its infrastructure to Google Cloud, as part of its modernization efforts.

ISLAMWEB by implementing Google Cloud now offers a future-ready platform that is more resilient, scalable with high performing. Additionally, the centralized platform also offers seamless developer collaboration, allowing for enhanced monitoring, visibility and reliability.

ABC enabled ISLAMWEB not only to modernize the technical aspect their platform but also raised the bar for digital excellence in the MENA region.

Bassem Shatila, General Manager, Advanced Business Computing noted, “Whether improving content delivery or developer workflows, ISLAMWEB is now fully equipped to meet the evolving demands of today’s digital environment. We are proud to have assisted in their growth strategy by optimizing their business resources and operations.”

Google Cloud is now offered in 42 regions across the globe and continues to expand as digitization and AI implementations spur.

About Advanced Business Computing

Advanced Business Computing is one of Qatar’s top Information Technology Products and Services providers. The company partners with top vendors in the industry; in addition to this Google Cloud success, it is a Dell Technologies Titanium Partner, an Apple Authorized Reseller, a Microsoft Gold Partner, and a VMware Enterprise Solutions Provider. Highly experienced and well trusted as an IT partner in the Qatar market, ABC has built a reputation based on providing excellent products, solutions, and services, blended with exemplary customer care.

About ISLAMWEB

Islamweb is a site designed to enrich the viewers' knowledge and appreciation of Islam. Its aim is to provide the viewing community substantial knowledge about Islam, particularly the non-Muslim who may need clarification of common distortions of the media and misrepresentations of ill-informed followers.

The purpose of this site is to increase the awareness of Muslims and non-Muslims alike about the mission of Islam to warn mankind of God's punishment and to give the good news of their salvation in Islam. Islam is a revealed religion and a way of life that addresses all aspects of the human condition.

As a rule, Islamweb adopts balanced and moderate views, devoid of bias and extremism. It is designed to address the interests of a wide audience - casual viewers, new converts to Islam, and Muslims of long standing.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.