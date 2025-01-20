Doha, Qatar – The second edition of the Qatar Banks Fraud Management Forum (QBFMF) was successfully hosted by Al Rayan Bank on 16th of January 2025, The forum witnessed an active participation from representatives of the Qatar Central Bank, Ministry of Interior, Qatari Banks(Fraud Risk Management and Cyber Security Departments ), Ooredoo, and Vodafone.

The meeting focused on enhancing fraud prevention measures to protect customers and banks from the rising trend of financial fraud. Key discussions centered on collective actions at a national level to strengthen the security framework and safeguard the financial ecosystem.

Topics discussed included Advanced Fraud Detection Technologies to detect and prevent fraudulent activities. The importance of collaboration between banks, regulatory bodies, and law enforcement agencies to combat fraud effectively. And strategies to enhance awareness about potential fraud risks and preventive measures.

Participants concluded the meeting with a commitment to continue working together to enhance fraud prevention measures and protect the financial interests of customers and institutions alike.

In this context, Mr. Alexis Neeson, Group Chief Risk Officer in Al Rayan Bank , stated: “Protecting customer data and transactions is a top priority for ARB and our peers. We are constantly developing our technologies to ensure the security of accounts and transactions to ensure a distinctive banking experience for customers. We also urge our customers to participate in the protection efforts by raising awareness of the best digital practices and following with any updates we introduce to enhance security through our digital channels.

Mr. Abdullah Yousef Al Sherawi , Unit Head Fraud Monitoring Department in AL Rayan Bank, added, “We closely and continuously monitor new fraudulent methods that appear globally in the digital field, and in accordance with the directions of GCEO Mr. Fahad Al Khalifa and the ARB management, we update our systems and controls to keep pace with these challenges. We are working hard to strengthen our cooperation with all security, financial and technological institutions to enhance our capabilities in detecting and deterring fraud . This type of forum strengthens cooperation between local banks and mitigates the risks of fraud.

In conclusion, protecting customers from electronic fraud is a top priority for Qatar Central Bank and Qatari banks, and plays a vital role in enhancing trust and the sustainability of financial businesses.

Together Against Fraud