The 5-star carrier also received three other prestigious awards: ‘World's Best Business Class’, ‘World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’

Qatar Airways Group becomes the first aviation group to win Best Airline, Best Airport and Best Airport Shopping, in the same year in Skytrax history

Doha, Qatar - Qatar Airways has been awarded the ‘Airline of the Year’ title by Skytrax, returning to the top for an unprecedented eighth time. This distinction highlights the airline's unwavering commitment to excellence. The 5-star carrier was also recognised with three additional awards: ‘World's Best Business Class’, ‘World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’.

Recently, Qatar Airways’ home and hub, Hamad International Airport, was named ‘World’s Best Airport’ in 2024 by Skytrax for the third time. The airport also received the award for ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ for the tenth time, and the airport’s retail, Qatar Duty Free, received ‘World's Best Airport Shopping’ for the second consecutive year. This remarkable achievement is the first time that an airline, an airport, and the airport’s retail have been crowned as ‘World’s Best’ in all three Skytrax categories.

This year is the eighth time since 2011 that Qatar Airways has been awarded Airline of the year. The Skytrax World Airline Awards, widely regarded as ‘the Oscars of the aviation industry’, represent the pinnacle of excellence in aviation.

Commenting on this achievement, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “This is a proud moment for Qatar Airways. I am honoured to share this award with my dedicated team. This award is a testimony to our relentless commitment to providing unparalleled service and innovation. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers with the highest level of excellence.”

Skytrax Chief Executive Officer, Edward Plaisted, remarked: “Qatar Airways’ impressive achievement of winning the Airline of the Year title for the eighth time, alongside three additional top accolades, is a true testament to the airline’s high standards and dedication. Qatar Airways was and will continue to be customers’ favourite airline."

The comprehensive list of awards won by Qatar Airways at the Skytrax 2024 World Airline Awards include:

Airline of the Year

World's Best Business Class

World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge

Best Airline in the Middle East

-Ends-