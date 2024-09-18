Great strides forward in Qalaa’s deleveraging strategy following significant progress on the debt settlement and restructuring fronts that will see the Group’s debt decline by c.USD 1.2 billion and reach zero bank debt on the standalone level by the end of 2024

Key Highlights

In 1Q24, Qalaa continued implementing the debt settlement and restructuring efforts that commenced in 2023, which took the form of several transactions and agreements. Those efforts have seen Qalaa take major steps forward in its deleveraging strategy, greatly reducing debt levels. On that front, the Group’s debt will likely decline by c.USD 1.2 billion by the end of 2024, reaching zero bank debt on the standalone level. The Group’s debt settlement efforts have already started bearing fruit, as the transactions concluded, together with the sale of assets, substantially impacting the Group’s results for the quarter, significantly enhancing Qalaa’s bottom-line. FHI settlement: In 1Q24, Qalaa finalized a settlement agreement with Financial Holdings Investments Ltd. (FHI), whereby Qalaa settled the bulk of its liabilities and those of its subsidiaries owed to FHI (including the transfer to Qalaa of the shareholder loans owed to FHI by ASEC Holding and UCF amounting to c.USD 200 million). As part of the transaction, Qalaa acquired additional shares in some of its subsidiaries from FHI, bringing up its ownership in CCTO, the Transportation and Logistics business, from 67.6% to 92.3%, in ASEC Holding from 69.3% to 99.05%, and in United Company for Foundries from 67.46% to 99.96%. Meanwhile, FHI indirectly acquired 27.21% of National Printing. The FHI settlement generated an associated net gain of EGP 9.7 billion at the consolidated level. ASEC Holding’s debt settlement and restructuring: In 2023, ASEC Holding signed settlement agreements with its lenders to fully settle c.EGP 1.4 billion of debt, as well as restructure and settle c.EGP 536 million in debt. The final portion of the restructuring was completed during 1Q24 and the restructured amount is expected to be fully paid by December 2025. The company is now current on all debt repayments with its lending banks. Foreign senior debt purchase: In April 2024, Qalaa Holdings Restructuring I Ltd. (QHRI), a vehicle established by Qalaa’s shareholders, entered into an agreement with a group of foreign financial institutions to purchase the senior debt owed to them by Qalaa for an amount equivalent to 20% of its principal amount, for a total transaction cost of USD 28.0 million. The opportunity to participate in the debt purchase was offered to all Qalaa shareholders via funding of QHRI against a debt note issued by the latter. The purchase of an amount totaling c.USD 240.7 million of principal and interest (the “Purchased Senior Debt”) concluded effective 30 June and the participating Qalaa shareholders will henceforth be the beneficial holders of the Purchased Senior Debt. The debt will then be extinguished by Qalaa in the form of a capital increase providing the participating shareholders repayment in the form of shares in Qalaa or cash or a combination thereof. Egyptian banks senior debt settlement: In April 2024, Qalaa signed an agreement with a group of Egyptian banks to settle the entirety of Qalaa’s senior debt owed to them, in return for the transfer of a 17.68% ownership stake in TAQA Arabia, a land plot in Tibeen, as well as compensation for variations in the EGP/USD exchange rate and TAQA Arabia’s share price. Qalaa will have the right to repurchase the sold TAQA Arabia shares during the fifth year, and the banks will have the right to sell the shares back to Qalaa during the sixth year. AIB settlement and restructuring: In April 2024, Qalaa signed an agreement with the Arab International Bank to settle and restructure the debts owed by Qalaa over a period extending to 2033. Both the Egyptian banks senior debt settlement agreement and the AIB settlement and restructuring agreement were concluded on 1 September 2024. Such agreements serve to reduce Qalaa’s debt levels and financing costs. Additionally, they generate capital gains that will be reflected in future periods. The transactions have started reflecting positively on Qalaa’s financial statements, reducing its risk level, and significantly enhancing its equity base and financial position.

ERC’s receivables from EGPC stood at USD 343.0 million as of 31 August 2024. ERC continues to be fully current on all its scheduled debt payments having made senior debt payments totaling USD 632.0 million in FY23, in addition to debt payments totaling USD 273.0 million in June 2024. ERC also remains on track to fully settle its senior debt by 4Q25, following which ERC may start distributing dividends. ERC’s current net senior debt amounts to USD 559.0 million as of 31 August 2024.

Qalaa’s strategy will continue to focus on the following elements: Qalaa will continue driving growth through small incremental investments in its subsidiaries, expanding cashflows, and thereby reducing its debt to cashflow ratios. Management is confident this strategy will continue to deliver the desired results. Qalaa is currently studying several new medium-sized, export-oriented, and predominantly green investments with high local value-added components, to be executed through its subsidiaries. Qalaa’s focus remains on growing its exports and leveraging the cost advantage of local manufacturers.



Cairo: Qalaa Holdings, a leader in energy and infrastructure (CCAP.CA on the Egyptian Exchange), released today its consolidated financial results for the three-month period ending 31 March 2024. During the quarter, Qalaa recorded revenue of EGP 37.6 billion, a 45% y-o-y expansion, mainly driven by ERC’s USD-denominated revenue, and was further boosted by broad-based growth across most subsidiaries. On the profitability front, the Group’s EBITDA stood at EGP 7.7 billion, down from the EGP 9.7 billion reported in 1Q23. Meanwhile, net income reached EGP 7.2 billion compared to the EGP 73.0 million achieved during the same period last year. 1Q24 operating profitability was down mainly because of the normalized margins at ERC, as well as the negative impact of the war in Sudan on the operations of Al Takamol Cement. Meanwhile, the year-on-year increase in the Group’s bottom-line was a result of the substantial gains associated with the FHI settlement.

Excluding ERC, Qalaa’s 1Q24 revenue rose by 26% y-o-y to EGP 3.2 billion, driven by strong performances across most subsidiaries. ASEC Holdings recorded revenue of EGP 1.1 billion in 1Q24, a 10% y-o-y decline owing to the negative impact of the war in Sudan on the operations of its subsidiary Al Takamol Cement. Meanwhile, the rest of ASEC Holdings’ subsidiaries witnessed remarkable growth at both the revenue and profitability levels.

Dina Farms Holding Company recorded a 79% y-o-y increase in revenue to EGP 734.0 million in 1Q24, driven by improved operations at Dina Farms, as well as ICDP’s revenue benefiting from an uptick in sales volumes combined with higher selling prices and new product launches. In 1Q24, ASCOM recorded a 53% y-o-y increase in revenue to EGP 760.0 million, as the improved performance of ASCOM’s two largest USD-denominated revenue generators: ACCM and GlassRock was further augmented by the EGP devaluation.

CCTO’s transportation and logistics business delivered a 25% y-o-y revenue increase to EGP 163.4 million, on the back of improvements in the coal storage service of its Egyptian arm NRPMC. Finally, TAQA Arabia’s revenue grew 22% y-o-y to EGP 3.6 billion in 1Q24. Revenue growth for the quarter was primarily driven by a strong performance at TAQA Gas, fueled by an expansion in CNG volume sold due to additional CNG stations becoming operational, and further boosted by the company’s new operations in Africa, which have recently come online. Positive contributions from foreign currency-linked power generation prices and the implementation of new photovoltaic projects under TAQA Power, in addition to increases in fuel and lube prices and volumes at TAQA Petroleum, further supported growth. TAQA Arabia is accounted for as an investment in associate using the equity method and revenues are not included in Qalaa’s consolidated revenues.

“I am proud of the strong performance reported by Qalaa during the first quarter of the year, which saw the Group deliver impressive top- and bottom-line growth,” said Qalaa Holding Chairman and Founder Ahmed Heikal. “During the quarter, Qalaa’s revenue expanded by 45% y-o-y, with top-line growth coming largely on the back of the solid results achieved at the Egyptian Refining Company, and further supported by broad-based growth across most subsidiaries. Additionally, despite the year-on-year decline in EBITDA witnessed during the quarter, Qalaa achieved an exponential year-on-year increase in its bottom-line to EGP 7.2 billion during the quarter. Qalaa’s results during 1Q24 are a testament to the Group’s strength and resilience and reflect the considerable efforts undertaken to reduce the Group’s outstanding debts through several settlement and restructuring agreements.”

“Throughout 2023 and during the first half of 2024 we have taken huge strides and concluded a number of agreements aimed at bringing down the Group’s senior debt through various settlement and restructuring agreements. On that front, and with regards to our Egyptian lenders, we have successfully closed an in-kind settlement agreement with a group of four Egyptian banks to which Qalaa was indebted for the settlement of the entirety of Qalaa’s debt. Additionally, we were able to reach a 10-year restructure and settlement plan with another Egyptian bank (AIB), further bolstering our debt settlement and restructuring efforts. As for our debt to foreign lenders, we have established Qalaa Holding Restructuring I Ltd. (QHRI), a company set up by Qalaa’s shareholders for the purpose of purchasing that debt. The purchased debt will be extinguished in the form of a capital increase by Qalaa, where shareholders who purchased a share of Qalaa’s debt will be able to swap their debt for an equity stake in Qalaa. Our continued efforts in bringing down the Group’s debt levels have seen our overall liabilities come down during the quarter, placing Qalaa in a stronger and more favorable financial position,” Heikal added.

“While the domestic economy continues to go through a challenging period, where the difficulties faced at home are further exacerbated by the current state of global macroeconomic uncertainty as well as the armed conflicts taking place around us, Qalaa remains well-positioned to overcome these challenges, thanks to our resilience, flexibility, and efficiency, which are ingrained into the core of our DNA. Additionally, and despite the challenges, Egypt remains an attractive destination for both local and regional investors, and I am confident that the country’s long-term economic prospects remain positive,” Heikal stated.

“Across the board, our portfolio companies have continued to showcase their strength and resilience, with all but one of our business segments reporting top-line growth during the quarter. Supported by Qalaa’s carefully executed growth strategy, our portfolio companies continue to successfully take advantage of the new macroeconomic dynamics in play, capitalizing on a portfolio structure that shields against devaluation pressures, as well as the increased focus on local manufacturing and import substitution. While the positive performances of our portfolio companies remain dampened by the effects of extenuating events, such as the effect of the war in Sudan on Al-Takamol Cement’s performance, I am positive that once those effects start to wane, the true strength of our portfolio companies will be on full display,” Heikal continued.

“With this quarter setting the tone for what we expect to be a positive year, we will continue pushing ahead with our growth strategies across our platforms over the coming months. Despite the challenging market conditions, I am confident that the Group’s outlook remains bright, and going forward we will continue making small, incremental investments with the aim of continuously enhancing the Group’s overall investments portfolio,” Heikal noted.

“Finally, I would like to reiterate that the true value of Qalaa’s performing assets is masked due to holding them at their historical cost and, in some cases, adjusting for impairments, while not taking into consideration any revaluation adjustments,” Heikal concluded.

“The past period has seen us sign and complete a number of milestone settlement and restructuring transactions with Qalaa’s bank and non-bank creditors," said Hisham El-Khazindar, Qalaa Holdings Co-Founder and Managing Director. “These include the settlement with FHI, reflected in our 1Q24 results, in addition to the purchase of Qalaa’s foreign bank debt, as well as the settlement and restructuring of its Egyptian bank debt, both of which will be reflected in subsequent quarters. Beyond the short term one-off gains resulting from these settlements, it is important to highlight the significant long term positive impact of deleveraging and derisking Qalaa’s balance sheet.”

“On the operational front, Qalaa kicked off the new year with a strong and promising performance, delivering impressive results across the board,” added El-Khazindar. “Over the past quarter, the Group’s results continued to be heavily driven by ERC’s USD-denominated revenue, which expanded strongly year-on-year despite the decline in refining margins witnessed during the quarter. Similarly, our position as an import substitute and export player across our mining business continued to generate strong consolidated growth, as well as valuable USD proceeds for the Group. Finally, our agriculture and logistics segments have continued to record strong top- and bottom-line growth owing to their robust investment fundamentals.”

“Our performance during the first quarter of the year is a testament to our continued ability to push ahead during difficult times. We look forward to other quarters of gains, growth, and strong results across our operations and markets,” concluded El-Khazindar.

Qalaa Holdings (CCAP.CA on the Egyptian Stock Exchange) is an African leader in energy and infrastructure. Qalaa Holdings builds responsible and sustainable businesses that add value to the economies and societies in which it does business. Formerly known as Citadel Capital, Qalaa Holdings controls subsidiaries in industries including Energy, Cement, Agrifoods, Transportation & Logistics, Mining and Printing & Packaging. To learn more, please visit qalaaholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this News Release that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of Qalaa Holdings. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Certain information contained herein constitutes “targets” or “forward-looking statements,” which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “seek,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue” or “believe” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Actual events or results or the actual performance of Qalaa Holdings may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements. The performance of Qalaa Holdings is subject to risks and uncertainties.