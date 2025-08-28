Abu Dhabi: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Q Mobility, a leading provider of smart and sustainable mobility solutions in Abu Dhabi. Through this agreement, Q Mobility joins the Federation’s illustrious roster of main partners, underscoring the shared commitment to support Emirati youth, elevate the role of jiu-jitsu in community empowerment, and embed noble values among the younger generation.

The signing ceremony took place at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation headquarters in Abu Dhabi, where the agreement was signed by H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Mohamed Hussein Karmastaji, CEO of Q Mobility. Also present was Dalal Ibrahim Al Raeesi, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience at Q Mobility, along with representatives from both sides.

As part of this agreement, Q Mobility will provide strategic support to the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, one of the Federation’s most prominent events, which attracts wide participation across age categories. The partnership is expected to boost attendance and participation rates across different segments while further enhancing the Championship’s status as a national platform for discovering talent and developing champions.

HE Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri said, “This partnership reflects the commitment of our national institutions to investing in sports as a cornerstone for human development and the reinforcement of community values. Jiu-jitsu stands as one of the most effective tools for empowering youth in the UAE, offering a platform to discover talent, instil discipline, and build self-confidence. The Federation greatly values Q Mobility’s support for our vision, and we look forward to working closely together to strengthen the sport’s presence across local and international arenas.”

Mohamed Hussein Karmastaji, CEO of Q Mobility said, “At Q Mobility, we believe that supporting national sports is a cornerstone of our corporate social responsibility. This is especially true for sports like jiu-jitsu, which embody core values of discipline, resilience, competitive spirit, and national pride.

“We highly value our partnership with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and are proud to be part of this prestigious championship. This sponsorship underscores our commitment to supporting the youth and fostering a culture of excellence and achievement. Through this initiative, we hope to help build a new generation of confident, ambitious, and capable leaders.”

Q Mobility, a subsidiary of ADQ, is a leading entity in the development of smart mobility solutions in Abu Dhabi. It oversees the “Darb” and “Mawaqif” systems, working to deliver advanced and sustainable transport services that meet the needs of the future. This mission clearly aligns with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s goals of empowering individuals and enhancing the quality of life.