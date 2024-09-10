Q Developments has recently shared the details of its collaboration with Accor Global S.A., the largest European hospitality group. Their inaugural project, the "Q North" resort at Sidi Abdel Rahman in Egypt’s North Coast, marks an exciting milestone for the company.

Engineer Ahmed Thabet, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Q Developments, announced that the company has selected "Novotel", as the chosen operator for the upcoming international hotel which is currently under construction within Q North.

Thabet mentioned that the Novotel Hotel is situated on a four and a half Feddan area, and it has a capacity of 240 hotel rooms of various types and suites. Additionally, the hotel features meeting and event halls, entertainment and service areas, along with restaurants and cafes. Moreover, there is a 600-meter swimming pool, a gym, a health club & spa, a games and sports area, and a large private parking area for hotel patrons. The hotel is part of the "Q North" project plan which spans over a 100-feddan area in Sidi Abdel Rahman, at the 136th kilometer mark on the Alexandria - Matrouh highway, just opposite Marassi Aqua Park.

Q chose "Novotel" to manage the hotel project due to several factors, the most important of which is the brand's philosophy. This philosophy is based on the European style of modernity, simplicity, and luxury, with a focus on attracting and serving families and the business community, which aligns with Q's focus in its various projects. Q considered the hotel's design to be consistent with the visual identity of "Novotel" hotels, combining simplicity, modernity, and European elegance to provide guests with the complete "Novotel" experience. Novotel manages 560 hotels in 65 countries worldwide and has a long history in Egypt with hotels in Cairo, Giza, South Sinai, and the Red Sea.

Thabet also explained that the decision to build a hotel within the Q North project plan comes for several reasons, the most important of which is expansion and sustainability beyond the busy summer season, which brings a positive return on investment for unit owners in the project. Thabet underscored the increasing demand for hotel tourism on the North Coast, a demand that the current supply barely meets. With the construction of more hotel rooms, the region will continue to be developed to become an integrated tourist destination, with events, conferences, trips, and meetings for companies, groups, and others throughout the year.

Thabet continued by saying that the company is in the process of contracting with several international tourism companies and reservation agents. These partnerships are set to significantly expand the project's reach and attract tourist groups from global markets, a key goal of the project. This expansion is in line with the general plan for the North Coast region, which has recently become one of the most attractive tourist places in Egypt. We are also planning to contract with a number of famous and prestigious brands to manage the restaurants, cafes, and service outlets in the project. This move is expected to add value to the return on investment for the Q North owners’ community, further fueling the project's growth.

Thabet concluded that the Novotel Hotel will also provide hotel services to unit owners in the "Q North" community. Additionally, hotel patrons will have access to the clubhouse and the resort's main beach on the Crystal Lagoon at the heart of "Q North."

It is worth noting that Q Developments was established based on the idea of design and service integration through several sister companies to provide the ideal real estate product for families, youth, and ambitious society members looking for sophistication and continuous development. The company's goal is to provide a real estate product characterized by excellence in all aspects and to share all the elements that were only found in luxury projects before this, with a distinguished operational experience. The company's slogan was "Possibilities Unlocked," reflecting its commitment to providing limitless opportunities for those who value quality and a real return on investment.

"Q North's" design takes into account that 80% of the project's units will have only two floors, while the remaining 20% will have three floors. This helps reduce the project's density and contributes to a tranquil and relaxing atmosphere, which aligns with Crystal Lagoons' agreement. The project will feature water lakes covering 18,000 square meters, with internal beaches extending 8,000 meters. Additionally, Q-North will include a large commercial mall on the North Coast, comprising seven buildings, hosting international brands, restaurants, cafes, and administrative offices across 34,650 square meters. The mall will have a 700-meter frontage directly on the main road and a parking area with a capacity for 500 cars.