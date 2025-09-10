Hesham El Batrawi: “We were keen to integrate all students passionate about water technologies, as they represent the cornerstone of a new generation of promising talents.”

Cairo – P.ZONE, a leading aqua tech solutions provider, announced the successful second consecutive year of its collaboration with El Sewedy Applied Technology School. This partnership resulted in the hiring of 28% of the school's 2025 graduating class.

The announcement came during the graduation ceremony attended by H.E. Mr. Mohamed Gibran, Minister of Labor, H.E Dr. Mohamed Abdel Latif, Minister of Education and Technical Education; Dr. Salma El Bakry, Founder & Chairperson of Education First Foundation, BalancED Company; and Mr. Hesham El Batrawi, Founder and CEO of P.ZONE; along with representatives from the Federation of Egyptian Industries (FEI). This collaboration is part of P.ZONE’s strategy to invest in developing technical expertise in water desalination and treatment and supporting Egypt’s technical education system, which includes 3,444 schools across the country.

Investing in human capital has been a core principle at P.ZONE since its founding, serving as the foundation for achieving sustainable excellence. This commitment spans the entire lifecycle of water-centric projects—from design, civil, and electromechanical works to project management. The company is dedicated to honing the skills of its team of over 170 engineers, technicians, and administrators through regular internal training programs and hands-on field courses, ensuring the team stays current with the latest global methodologies and standards.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Hesham El Batrawy, Founder and CEO of P.ZONE, said:

“We are proud of our fruitful collaboration with El Sewedy Applied Technology School, which recently won the 'Best School' award from the German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce (AHK). This pioneering educational model provides students with internationally certified qualifications, preparing them to become world-class professionals and skilled craftspeople. From this perspective, we made it a priority to include all students specializing in and interested in water technologies, as they represent the corner stone of a new generation of promising talents."

For her part, Dr. Salma El Bakry, Founder & Chairperson of Education First Foundation, BalancED Company, stated: "This graduating class marks the fourth from El Sewedy Applied Technology School. This success would not have been possible without the unique 'Golden Square' model, which is the result of combined efforts from the Ministry of Education and Technical Education, ElSewedy Engineering Industries, the Education First Foundation & BalanceED, and the German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce (AHK)."

She added that the nearly two million students who completed preparatory school this year, combined with a technical education system that offers 120 specializations, opens up vast opportunities for student enrollment. Because of this, El Bakry called for the creation of a specialized national platform to employ technical education graduates, which would ensure the best possible alignment between the needs of the private sector and the skills of the students.

This collaboration reflects P.ZONE’s commitment to supporting technical education as a strategic source of talent to Egypt’s labor market. It also reinforces the company's position as a key partner in preparing a new generation of qualified professionals to meet the needs of Egypt's water technology sector.

About P.ZONE

Founded in 2005, P.ZONE is a leading aqua tech solutions provider which harnesses technological innovation, sustainable designs, and resource-efficient systems—to meet the surging demand and contribute to a more responsible and resilient future.

P.ZONE delivers comprehensive, end-to-end services covering design, civil works, electromechanical works, project management, and maintenance throughout the entire lifecycle of water-centric projects—through a team of 170+ professionals and a wide network of consultants and subcontractors.

P.ZONE’s expansive portfolio includes landmark projects such as the swimmable lakes of Marassi and Swan Lake El Gouna; the crystal lagoons at Abrag Al-Alamein; advanced pool systems in Hyde Park, Katameya Heights, KODE Sports Club, and The Waterway; and iconic fountain installations at Almasa Hotel, the Ministries District in the New Administrative Capital, and Grand Square Mall.

Guided by its core philosophy, The Power of P—People, Potential, Positivity, Professionalism, Pragmatism, and Passion—P.ZONE delivers sustainable, value-engineered solutions that seamlessly integrate global expertise with local excellence. Its work spans residential compounds, luxury resorts, national infrastructure, and commercial developments, all delivered in full compliance with both international and local standards.