Doha, Qatar – PwC Middle East has released its eMobility Outlook 2025 – Qatar Edition, presenting a bold, actionable roadmap to accelerate the country’s shift toward sustainable transport. Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030) and the Electric Vehicle Strategy 2021, the report charts a course to unlock new value for the nation, redefining mobility, energy, and economic growth.

Electric vehicles are gaining traction in Qatar. PwC’s report reveals that electric vehicle (EV) sales in Qatar are projected to reach 24% of new vehicle sales by 2035, with Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) making up 14% and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) 9.6%. The shift is driven by national policies, expanding charging infrastructure, and rising demand for low-carbon transport options.

Heiko Seitz, Global eMobility Leader and Partner at PwC Middle East, said: “Qatar is rapidly advancing its sustainable mobility agenda. With strategic public-private collaboration, forward-looking regulation, and targeted investment, the country is laying the groundwork for widescale EV adoption, building a cleaner, smarter, and more resilient transport future.”

The report highlights the Ministry of Transport’s active role in reshaping mobility over 73% of Qatar’s public buses are already electric, and strategic collaborations with global leaders like Yutong, ABB E-mobility, and the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), are laying strong foundations, from vehicle assembly to EV training and service centres.

By transitioning to electric and cleaner energy sources, Qatar could reduce transport-related CO₂ emissions by nearly 5% by 2035, even as vehicle volumes rise from 1.7 million to 2.3 million. With EV electricity demand expected to account for less than 1% of total power use by 2035, the nation is well-positioned to meet this demand entirely through renewables.

PwC identifies several key levers to drive momentum. First, infrastructure remains a cornerstone. Fast-charging corridors in high-traffic urban and intercity zones will be essential to meet growing demand and ensure ease of access.

Second, thermal resilience is vital. Adaptive thermal management systems and continued battery innovation are integral to delivering consistent performance year-round, accounting for high summer temperatures.

Third, cost competitiveness is gaining ground. While private EV ownership still carries a higher total cost, commercial fleets in Qatar have already reached cost parity. Bulk procurement, optimised utilisation, and operational incentives help close the cost gap and improve long-term value for fleet operators.

Finally, broadening market access is key. More than 90% of vehicles sold in Qatar today are still internal combustion engine (ICE) models. To shift consumer behavior at scale, affordable EV options must enter the market, supported by clear policy signals, financial incentives, and streamlined regulation.

With Qatar’s first domestic EV brand Ecotranzit already in motion and strong interest from global OEMs, the market is gaining traction. Green financing, tax incentives, and policy clarity are further fuelling the shift.

“Qatar continues to drive forward its sustainability agenda. The transition to electric mobility represents both a strategic imperative and a significant opportunity. With the right mix of innovation, policy support, and investment, Qatar is well positioned to lead the region in building a cleaner, smarter, and more efficient transport ecosystem”, Bassam Hajhamad, Qatar Country Senior Partner and Consulting Leader at PwC Middle East in Qatar, added.

PwC’s eMobility Outlook is a call to action for government, industry, and investors to collaborate, innovate, and move forward together, positioning Qatar at the forefront of the global clean transport transition.

