Dubai, UAE – Climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies are at the top of the global agenda as business leaders and governments convene in Egypt at COP27, placing a spotlight on the Middle East’s decarbonisation ambitions.

This region is one of the most vulnerable in the world to the impact of climate change due to water scarcity and food security so effective solutions must be identified. PwC Middle East believes the answer to tackling many of these challenges lies in technology and in order to support this, has launched a search for 50 innovative climate tech startups that will benefit from PwC’s support and platform for scalability and growth.

The Middle East is at the forefront of exciting digital innovations with great potential to augment mitigation and adaptation strategies through new climate change technologies and has the potential to lead the world on solving some of the most complex climate problems.

Dr Yahya Anouti, PwC Middle East’s ESG Leader and partner at Strategy&, commented: “Identifying and supporting pioneering climate change innovators will be critical to unlocking major climate change solutions. At PwC Middle East, we recognise the significance of the challenge that lies ahead to achieve ambitious net zero strategies and we are committed to supporting our public and private sector stakeholders in identifying emerging technologies that can advance their climate commitments. The Middle East is uniquely set to lead the world in many areas, we also need to innovate for our region specific challenges. We are excited to hear from startups that will benefit from our Net Zero Future50 programme.``

Jon Blackburn, PwC Middle East partner, Energy, Utilities, Resources and Industrials, commented: “Climate tech is crucial to our net zero ambitions. It works to tackle one of the hardest challenges of our time. We want to highlight 50 Middle East based innovators through our “Net Zero Future50” initiative, to identify the top disruptive technologies addressing the biggest climate challenges facing our region that would benefit from investment and scale up.”

Adding: “We believe startups in key impact technology sectors are going to drive the shift and are going to allow us to further meet critical climate targets. At PwC Middle East, we’re contributing to bridge the gap between what is required to meet net zero targets and where technology is today. It’s become clear to us that investment is needed in disruptive technologies that offer a significant opportunity to close this gap.”

With its strategy,The New Equation, in place, PwC is making a worldwide science-based commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030, which includes supporting its stakeholders to lower their emissions as well as reducing those from the PwC network’s operations and suppliers. As members of #RE100, a global energy initiative made up of the world’s most influential businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity, PwC’s UAE, Jordan, & Egypt offices are also now completely powered by renewable electricity.

Eligible companies for the Future50 must be based or operating in the Middle East and have proof of concept for the potential of their product or service to positively impact the climate change conundrum through the development of new technologies. To be considered for the PwC Middle East Net Zero Future50, visit our website: https://www.pwc.com/m1/en/esg/future50.html.