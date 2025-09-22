PwC Middle East in Bahrain has formally joined the Employee Loyalty Reward Program of Hope Talents through a signing ceremony held at PwC’s premises in Bahrain. The program aims to strengthen workplace culture by promoting appreciation and loyalty through regular recognition of employees.

The initiative, regarded as a pioneering national program, is built on three main categories: Employee Loyalty Rewards for employees across all participating companies, the National Loyalty Reward, and dedicated Youth Loyalty Reward for young employees. Since its launch, the program has gained wide support in Bahrain, standing out for its role in celebrating employees and deepening their sense of belonging.

The participation of PwC Middle East, one of the world’s leading professional services firms, marks an important step in expanding the program’s reach. It also reflects the firm’s commitment to placing people at the heart of its success, by embedding recognition, motivation, and investment in human capital as key drivers of sustainable growth.

Commenting on the occasion, Mohamed Al Mahroos, Country Senior Partner in Bahrain, PwC Middle East “Our participation in this program reflects our commitment to upskilling our people, who are our greatest asset. Through our commitment to learning and growth, we empower our teams to develop new skills, deliver greater value to our clients, and drive lasting success.

Ahmed Alnajdi, General Manager of Hope Talents, added:

“We greatly value PwC Middle East’s participation in the Employee Loyalty Reward Program. Their involvement reflects a genuine belief in employees as the most important and lasting investment. It reaffirms their recognition of staff as the driving force behind achievement and progress — a vision we share at Hope Talents, as we work to embed this culture across the workplace.”

PwC Middle East’s participation comes as the program grows to include leading companies across diverse sectors, reinforcing its role as a national platform for upskilling, motivating talent, and celebrating achievements in line with Bahrain’s development goals.