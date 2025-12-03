Aimed at reinforcing national visions through advanced innovation, enterprise-wide AI modernization and talent development

Doha, Qatar - PwC Middle East and Strategy& Middle East have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UnifyApps to accelerate government and enterprise adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across Qatar and the GCC.

The collaboration brings together PwC and Strategy&’s sector expertise and transformation capabilities with UnifyApps’ agentic AI platform, creating a pathway for organizations to progress from isolated generative-AI pilots into production-grade solutions at scale.

Aligned with national digital transformation and diversification strategies, the partnership empowers clients to develop local capabilities, embed intelligence into their operations, modernize core processes, and become AI-native enterprises.

Hani Zein, Partner at Strategy& Middle East, part of the PwC Network, said: “AI is at the heart of economic competitiveness, and organizations across the region need to focus on solutions that deliver tangible operational improvements. Through this collaboration with UnifyApps, we will enable organizations to embed responsible, secure and scalable AI solutions that align with national digital transformation priorities.”

Haitham Elkhatib, CRO at UnifyApps, added: “Partnering with PwC Middle East and Strategy& allows us to bring our platform to organizations in a purposeful and practical way. Together, we are equipping teams to solve real challenges with tools that are intuitive, secure and built for the pace of today’s digital landscape.”

As part of the collaboration, PwC and Strategy& will provide sector focused specialists, regulatory insights and advisory expertise to define AI use cases, governance frameworks and innovation roadmaps. UnifyApps will complement this with its AI-native platform, pre-built integrations and low-code tools to deliver secure, scalable AI solutions tailored to regional priorities.

This approach strengthens PwC and Strategy&’s role in delivering end-to-end AI transformation, while broadening UnifyApps’ presence across the region and supporting the co-development of sector-specific solutions informed by local market needs and national agendas.

By combining advanced platform capabilities and deep sector expertise, the program supports entities integrating intelligence into critical workflows, translating experimentation into tangible impact, and developing sustainable AI skills. It also contributes to a stronger regional innovation landscape through shared use cases, sector frameworks, and responsible adoption aligned with national strategies.

UnifyApps also demonstrated its horizontal platform at MWC Doha, with live use cases showcasing no-code design tools, connected workflows and AI-driven product development. By showcasing practical, sector-relevant applications, the demos illustrated how AI-native platforms can support national modernization efforts and help shape the region’s next phase of digital progress.

About UnifyApps

UnifyApps is the Enterprise Operating System for AI that empowers organizations to transform into AI-native enterprises. Its horizontal platform connects systems of record, knowledge, and activity, enabling enterprises to find data, think with AI models, and act within business workflows—turning stalled GenAI pilots into scalable, production-grade solutions.



With thousands of pre-built integrations and an LLM-agnostic design, UnifyApps helps enterprises operationalize AI securely and confidently. Founded in 2023 and backed by WestBridge Capital, ICONIQ, and Elevation Capital, UnifyApps is headquartered in New York with a presence across the Americas, EMEA, and India.

Learn more at www.unifyapps.com or follow UnifyApps on LinkedIn.

About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We’re a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 364,000 people in 136 countries and 137 territories. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help clients build, accelerate, and sustain momentum. Find out more at www.pwc.com.

With over 12,000 people across 12 countries in 30 offices, PwC Middle East combines deep regional insight with global expertise to help clients solve complex problems, drive transformation, and achieve sustained outcomes. Learn more at www.pwc.com/me.

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

About Strategy&

Strategy& is a global strategy consulting business uniquely positioned to help deliver your best future: one that is built on differentiation from the inside out and tailored exactly to you. As part of PwC, we’re building the winning systems that are at the heart of growth every day. We combine our powerful foresight with this tangible know-how, technology, and scale to help you create a better, more transformative strategy from day one.

As the only at-scale strategy business that’s part of a global professional services network, we embed our strategy capabilities with frontline teams across PwC to show you where you need to go, the choices you’ll need to make to get there, and how to get it right. The result is an authentic strategy process powerful enough to capture possibility while pragmatic enough to ensure effective delivery. It’s the strategy that gets an organization through today’s changes and drives results that redefine tomorrow. It’s the strategy that turns vision into reality. It’s strategy, made real.

