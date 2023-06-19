Jeddah – PVH, the leading global supplier of solar trackers, is thrilled to announce the signing of a significant contract with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the supply of solar trackers for the 2.97 GWp Solar PV plant of the world's largest hydrogen plant powered entirely by renewable energy. The mega plant is located at Oxagon, in Saudi Arabia's region of NEOM. The NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) will produce carbon-free hydrogen using solely renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power to produce up to 600 tonnes per day of carbon-free hydrogen by the end of 2026. This project marks a significant milestone in advancing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision for a clean and sustainable energy future.

Larsen & Toubro was awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract to construct a 2.2 GWac PV Solar Plant, a 1.65 GW Wind Generation Balance Plant, and a 400 MWh Battery Energy Storage System under the Power Elements package. It will also construct 3 Nos of 380 kV Switching Stations, 306 KM of 380 kV Overhead lines, and UG Cables required for the Kingdom's Grid network.

On behalf of PVH, Chairman Ivan Higueras expressed his delight in signing this project: "PVH is ready to undertake this important venture most successfully. We have solidified our position as the leading solar tracker supplier in the Middle East with localized production in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and we are committed and dedicated to supporting the Kingdom's clean energy goals".

Commenting on the development, Mr. T Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director & Sr. Executive Vice President (Utilities), Larsen & Toubro, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with PVH on this ambitious project that will provide 2.97 GWp of solar energy to enable an extensive production of carbon-free hydrogen ."

All trackers for this solar project will be sourced from PVH's recently renovated manufacturing facility in Jeddah, which has an annual capacity of 8 GWp and significantly boosts the local economy, providing employment opportunities for over 200 employees. Youssef El Sayed, Managing Director at PVH Middle East, highlighted the company's commitment to the 2030 vision in Saudi Arabia and its dedication to fostering local content and supporting the regional economy and population.

As the world's third-largest supplier of solar trackers, PVH has successfully deployed over 28 GWp across five continents, gathering a global market share of more than 10%. PVH remains the leading tracker manufacturer in Europe, the Middle East, and Australia, and its strategic move towards in-house manufacturing has enabled the company to have an impressive pipeline of 8 GWp and be a trusted partner to all leading EPCs in the region.

Neom Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) is an equally owned joint venture between ACWA Power, NEOM, and Air Products.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's ambitious plan to lead the global transition to clean and sustainable energy aligns perfectly with NEOM's role as the flagship project in this commitment.

About PV Hardware:

PV Hardware (PVH) is a solar tracker manufacturer and provider of innovative solar tracking solutions for the global solar energy market, including solar trackers, fixed structures and SCADA systems. Each product designed by PVH can be easily installed on any type of terrain, withstands different weather conditions, and is prepared to withstand high winds, supporting any type of module, including thin-film and bifacial. Founded in 2011, PVH has supplied more than 28 GW to photovoltaic plants operating in various countries around the world. It is currently the world's third largest supplier of solar trackers and structures and has the expertise to properly manage solar tracking installations of any capacity, anywhere.

