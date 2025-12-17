Aims to reduce medical sample delivery times significantly, enhancing diagnostics and patient care in Abu Dhabi

Pilot showcased at Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week (10–15 November)

Abu Dhabi, UAE – PureLab, operator of the largest network of laboratories in the Middle East, and a subsidiary of PureHealth, alongside LODD Autonomous, a leading developer of advanced air mobility and autonomous aerial systems, are running a pilot project to transport blood samples between medical facilities in Abu Dhabi using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Supported by Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the collaboration was launched with an MoU signing ceremony during Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week.

The initiative aims to improve speed, efficiency, accelerate the transport of critical medical samples between SEHA Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) and PureLab’s Abu Dhabi headquarters through LODD’s next-generation UAV technology. This innovative solution enables the safe, reliable, and daily transfer of vital blood samples - reducing diagnostic turnaround times and enhancing the overall speed and efficiency of medical response.

His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “Through the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster, Abu Dhabi is advancing the frontier of autonomous technology through real-world applications that directly improve lives. This pilot marks a defining step in how autonomous systems can strengthen healthcare delivery, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s position as a world-class testbed where the future of mobility is designed and deployed for global impact.”

This project represents a major step forward in integrating autonomous technologies into healthcare logistics, driving performance efficiency, operational sustainability, and service quality across Abu Dhabi’s healthcare ecosystem. It also seeks to minimise environmental impact while strengthening the efficiency and dependability of diagnostic services.

“Every minute saved in transporting blood samples is a minute gained for patients awaiting diagnosis,” said Arindam Haldar, CEO of PureLab. “By integrating drone logistics into our diagnostics network, we’re not just improving delivery times, we’re advancing the entire continuum of care. This pilot reflects our belief that healthcare innovation must serve people faster, smarter, and with greater environmental responsibility. It’s a perfect example of how Abu Dhabi’s vision for automation and sustainability translates into real-world impact.”

Rashid Al Manai, Chief Executive Officer of LODD Autonomous, said: “This pilot project is a real-world demonstration of how autonomous aviation can enhance healthcare logistics through fast, safe, and sustainable medical transport solutions. What we are doing today is not a distant vision, it is a practical step toward improving responsiveness and elevating healthcare service quality in Abu Dhabi.”

The collaboration showcases how government vision and private-sector innovation can converge to deliver transformative solutions. Supported by the ADIO, the project reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a living laboratory for future technologies in healthcare, mobility, and sustainability.

The project falls under the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) Cluster, an initiative of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), designed to accelerate the adoption of intelligent mobility solutions. Insights gathered from these trials will help establish clear standards and regulatory frameworks to enable the future commercial use of medical air transport technologies in the emirate, ensuring both safety and operational efficiency.

This collaboration underscores Abu Dhabi’s position as a global driver of innovation in autonomous aviation and smart healthcare. By uniting precision medicine with precision mobility, PureLab is helping shape a new era of connected, sustainable healthcare — one where Abu Dhabi leads the world in translating futuristic ideas into everyday solutions.

